AlphaCorp GurgaonOne: Music binds these residents together

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:28 IST

As the country remains in lockdown to keep the spread coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in check, close to 800 residents of AlphaCorp GurgaonOne, a condominium in Sector 22, have been trying to keep their morale up by setting up live performances of classic Bollywood songs right on their premises.

The residents are treating themselves to a range of hit songs from RD Burman and Kishore Kumar to Arijit Singh from their balconies. The performance usually starts after 7pm and can last up to an hour.

“A few days ago, I started singing on my karaoke machine in the evening. A few friends wanted to hear more, so I started doing it in the balcony with the speakers on,” Ashish Sarin, a resident and CEO of AlphaCorp development, says. Sarin adds that he does not want to perform every day as people might get bored with his singing but tries to perform with a gap of a few days. He uses the gap days to rehearse and is already working on a list of songs to sing next. He seems to have set an example of showcasing musical talents during the lockdown.

“When I finished the first time, we heard a piano playing. We are yet to find out who it is but he or she played for close to 20 minutes. Then we also had a resident turn on his speakers and play some beautiful Sufi instrumental music,” Sarin says. He adds that while he sings, his family joins him in the balcony.

The society, as a precautionary measure, has reduced its staff to 25% of its strength. This staff is responsible for housekeeping, cleaning, maintenance and horticulture. Close to 12 staff members have been living in the condominium since the lockdown started. Cooking facilities and ration have been provided for them to make their own meals. Sometimes, residents too volunteer to provide home-cooked meals to the staff.

“The in-house staff does not include the security guards as they have been provided passes for travelling and they do not interact with the residents much,” says Deepak Jain, estate manager of the condominium. He adds that despite the skeleton staff, the society is still keeping up with its efforts of composting and sewage water treatment.

While the entry of maids and other household help has been stopped, exceptions are made for senior citizens who need help at all times. The society has even come forward to help procure special travel passes for them from city authorities.

“Most senior citizens have their domestic help stay with them around the clock. But for those who have to return home, we helped procure requisite passes from the police. This was done for senior residents who absolutely need them so that their help faces no hindrance to their movement across the city while travelling during the lockdown,” says Sunil Mathur, the general secretary of the Residents’ Welfare Association of the society.

When news of migrant labourers in the city struggling to go home reached the residents, they came together to volunteer to cook for them. Food packets were prepared by the residents at their homes, collected by a few volunteers and distributed with the help of police.

“Around 70-80 houses cooked the meals in varying capacities and packed them. The meal was roti and sabzi. A few volunteers collected the packets hygienically and distributed them among the labourers,” says Mehta. He adds that a few hundred packets were distributed by the residents.

The residents have also created a fund to feed daily wagers in the city. The fund has been donated to a nearby temple where food is distributed.

“We collected money and ration to feed daily wagers who are now struggling to find food because of the lockdown. The temple is cooking the food and serving it to them,” says Sonica Sood, a resident.

The society, for the time being, has halted all doorstep deliveries. For their daily needs, residents can place their order at the grocery and vegetable shop located inside the society. Residents are expected to pick up food deliveries from the lobby of their towers. The management is also carrying out routine sanitation of commonly touched surfaces.

To take care of the senior citizens residing in the condominium, the management of the society has decided to carry out routine checks to ensure that support and help are provided to them as and when required.

“We call them to make sure if they are unable to step out, we can help them out. With a skeleton staff, it is not always possible to visit them in person but we do make sure we ask them if they need anything from time to time,” says Jain.