Amid uncertainty of Covid-19 pandemic, Gurugram schools start online nursery admission

gurugram

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 21:51 IST

Private schools in the city have started inviting online applications for admissions to nursery and Kindergarten classes for the academic year 2021-22. However, with no centralised monitoring from a state agency and given the extraordinary circumstances thrown open by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there is very little consensus among schools as to how the process should be carried out.

Unlike Delhi, admissions to private schools in Gurugram usually take place between July and October every year in a staggered manner with most schools deciding their own schedule and criteria. Although the admission process gets over by October each year, the new session for successful candidates usually starts between March and April of the following year. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, most schools are exploring ways of conducting the admission process entirely online.

Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, initiated its online admission process last week. The school follows a first-come, first-served basis for admission. However, in view of the pandemic, the school will be conducting the whole process online, including the interview and counselling of parents. It has also introduced three days of virtual classes that would enable parents to experience how such classes are conducted. “Parents can place a request and inform us about the various subjects they would wish to explore. They will be given a unique identity number with which they enter the virtual class and observe silently,” said Dhriti Malhotra, school principal.

She said that the online process was a new experience for both parents and schools. “Earlier, parents could walk into the school for a tour before admissions. With the changed circumstances, everything is being done virtually now. I have a chat with parents for five to 10 minutes, and then they get the chance to attend the classes,” said Malhotra.

Malhotra added that the age criteria would remain the same as last year. The admission cut-off age of the school is three years and six months as on March 31 for nursery and four years and six months for Kindergarten. Preference will also be given to children who have siblings studying in the same school.

As per the guidelines issued by the state directorate of elementary education last year, a 1km neighbourhood preference, a uniform age limit, and a random lottery system were some of the criteria that schools needed to follow for admitting children to the nursery section. However, with very little monitoring on the part of the state government, it is not clear as to how many schools followed the guidelines in reality. So far this year, the department has not issued any new guidelines.

Although the admission process has started, several schools in the city are still trying to figure out as to how the process would be conducted. For instance, Kunal Bhadoo, director of Kunskapsskolan Schools, said that while the school has opened a registration link, the admission process is yet to be launched formally. He said that the school was still holding discussions on the modalities of the admission process. “Queries pertaining to admission have started pouring in, but the finer details regarding the process are still in the works due to the unpredictable situation this year. We will be incorporating feedback from the parents as we go ahead. In view of the pandemic situation, distance as a criterion will be significant. There is a growing preference for schools that are in the vicinity,” said Bhadoo.

Aditi Misra, principal, Delhi Public School, Sector 45, also said that the school had been receiving queries from parents but the details regarding the admission process would only be finalised in the coming weeks. “We are planning to discuss the modalities of the admission process with other schools this week. Every year, we usually have a draw of lots but keeping the current situation in mind, we are open to exploring ways of conducting the draw online,” said Misra. The age criteria adopted by the school will remain same as previous years’, that is, 3+ as on September 30 for pre-nursery and 4+ as on September 30 for Kindergarten.

Anita Malhotra, principal of Lotus Valley, said that the school would delay the admission process in view of the pandemic. “Admissions might get delayed this year. Earlier, we used to carry out admissions in August and September itself. This time, the process will get postponed due to the pandemic. The time is not appropriate,” said Malhotra. She added that the other factors, such as the age criteria, were likely to remain the same as last year.

When contacted, Pardeep Kumar, elementary education department director, said that the department has not issued any new guidelines so far. “Guidelines concerning nursery admissions in private schools in the city had already been issued last year and the same may be followed this year.”

Given the lack of clarity, parents of children who are slated to take admission this year are worried about how the situation would unfold amid the current Covid-19 pandemic. Umang Singla, whose daughter is eligible for nursery admission, said that he had started applying for admission with the hope that the situation would improve by next year, when the new session starts. “I have started looking out for schools. Hopefully, the situation created by the pandemic would improve by next year. Moreover, some sort of learning needs to take place regardless of the circumstances,” said Singla, whose elder son is taking online classes for nursery.

Frequently asked questions: Nursery and Kindergarten admission, 2020-21

When will the admission process start? Will it be postponed due to Covid-19?

Unlike Delhi, private schools in Gurugram do not follow a uniform admission schedule. Admissions take place in a staggered manner between July and October each year. This year, while some schools have started the registration process, others are expected to do so in the coming weeks. There is no clarity if the admission cycle will be postponed.

What is the age criterion for admission?

As per the guidelines issued by the directorate of elementary education in February 2019, a child needs to be 3+ on March 31 for being admitted to nursery. For Kindergarten, a child needs to be 4+ on March 31. No new guideline has been issued so far. Parents whose children don’t meet the age criterion by a few days or months can approach the schools directly.

Is there an upper cut-off age?

Some schools impose an upper cut-off age while others don’t. The current government rules in place do not mention anything on the upper cut-off age for admission to nursery and Kindergarten.

Will admission be difficult for children without playschool experience?

As per the government guidelines shared in 2019, playschool is not a requirement for nursery admissions.