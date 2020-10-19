Cops bust gang of four vehicle-lifters who stole over a dozen motorcycles

gurugram

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:11 IST

The police on Sunday night arrested four members of a gang for allegedly stealing over a dozen motorcycles from different areas of the city and planning to steal another one on the same night from Sector 45.

The police said they have recovered eight stolen motorbikes, two scooters and one auto-rickshaw from their possession and have solved at least 15 cases with their arrest. The police said, during questioning, they revealed that they had also broken into locked houses and had stolen cash and jewellery from at least 11 houses in Sushant Lok-1, Palam Vihar, Sector 5, Sector 14, Sector 29, New Colony and Sector 56.

The suspects were identified as Rakesh alias Tatal of Nuh, suspected kingpin of the gang; Jatin alias Tedha of Nai Basti; Aamir Khan of Nuh and Hakummuddin of Sohna.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that these gang members have been arrested seven times earlier. The mastermind, Rakesh, was arrested in March last year and was granted bail on October 1. “He contacted the other gang members who were out and started stealing two wheelers from different sectors of the city. The gang members have been allegedly involved in crime for the last four years. The suspects, during questioning, told the police that they used to visit the city from Nuh thrice a week to steal motorbikes,” he said.

The police also said the accused and his friends from Mewat targeted the developing sectors in Gurugram as police presence is low there. In their quest to make a quick buck, they allegedly stole motorbikes which had good resale value.

The suspects used to hide the two-wheelers in kingpin’s house in Nuh till he could sell them, the police said. He used to send pictures of the stolen two-wheelers to his friends in Uttar Pradesh who used to get good deals for him. On Sunday afternoon, the gang members visited Iffco Chowk to target parked two-wheelers, but got arrested.

“The gang members were arrested after we received a tip-off that four men were roaming near parked motorbikes. We sent our teams, barricaded the area and arrested the gang members,” said Sangwan