Deputy civil surgeon robbed in Sector 47

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:12 IST

A 55-year-old deputy civil surgeon of Civil Hospital was robbed of her gold bracelet and chain at gunpoint near her residence in Sector 47 around 5.30am on Wednesday. The woman was walking her dog when four unidentified men held her at gunpoint and snatched her belongings, the police said.

According to the police, the deputy civil surgeon, Dr Shashi Kataria, was walking when a white Tata Nexon car stopped near her and three unidentified men got down.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that two men, carrying pistols, pointed the guns at her. “They asked her to hand over her belongings. Before she could raise the alarm, they snatched her gold chain and bracelet,” he said.

Kataria said the incident took place 100 metres from her house. “I was walking my pet when three men took me at gunpoint and asked me for my mobile. I told them I am not carrying my cell, following which they snatched my ornaments. They boarded the car and fled. I noticed the number and it belonged to Nuh,” she said.

Kataria told police that the suspects looked to be in their early 20s and due to fog, she could not get a good look at their faces. The gold ornaments taken weighed about 15 grams in total, said police, estimating her loss at around Rs 1.5 lakh.

The victim rushed home, called the police control room and informed her family members.

The police said that the registration number of the car given by Kataria was found to be fake. They are recovering CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

A case under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Arms Act was registered at Sadar police station on Wednesday.