DTCP carries out demolition in 4 illegal colonies on Damdama Road

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:53 IST

Continuing action against illegal colonies, the department of town and country planning (DTCP), on Monday, carried out a demolition drive along Damdama Road in Bhondsi and Rithauj villages. Over 250 plinths constructed in four illegal colonies, 30 boundary walls, 13 under-construction houses, and a road network was demolished over 30 acres. The department said that all illegal colonies in the district being developed without permission from the government will face action. This is the seventh day-long drive that has been carried out by the enforcement wing of the DTCP in the district in Bhondsi, Darbaribur, Jail Road, Dhumaspur and adjoining areas. Last month, the department had demolished over 400 plinths in 11 illegal colonies that were coming up along the Jail Road in the revenue estates of Badshahpur, Bhondsi, and Dhumaspur.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said these illegal colonies were coming up along Damdama Road in the revenue estates of Bhondsi and Rithauj. “The road network laid in these colonies was also demolished. We have also come to know that developers of illegal colonies are repairing the areas demolished by our teams but we want to make it clear that stern action will be taken against them. The drive against illegal colonies will continue throughout the month, “ he said.

The enforcement team, on Monday, cleared 30 acres and also sealed offices of two property dealers, officials said.

For a change, the department team, which carried out the demolition with support from city police, also interacted with plot buyers on Monday and made them aware that they had been lured into buying illegal properties and these would be demolished. “Many buyers told us that complete information had not been shared with them when they bought the plots and they now wanted their money back. We will further share information with such buyers so that they don’t fall prey to such illegal schemes,” Bhath said.

Last Monday, the DTCP team had found that not only a road network but an over 1.5km-long sewage network had also been laid by developers in these colonies to make the buyers believe that they were proper developments. “These colonies were coming up along the Darbaripur Road and were demolished,” he said.