DTCP to cancel allotment of plots violating building norms in DLF Phase-3

gurugram

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:26 IST

To curb illegal constructions in DLF Phase-3, particularly in the plots meant for the EWS category, the department of town and country planning(DTCP) has decided to start a drive to disconnect water, power and sewage connections of such plots and eventually cancel their allotment.

DTCP officials said that there have been rampant construction violations and those related to the transfer of ownership in EWS plots. To pursue this matter, the department has sought information the licensee of the colony — DLF.

RS Bhath, district town planner(enforcement), Gurugram, said that it has been observed that rules and regulations of urban development and terms and conditions of licence are being blatantly violated. “Many owners are carrying out illegal construction after taking occupancy certificate(OC).Common violations include, 100 percent ground coverage, additional floors up to 6-7 storeys, combining two or more plots, and the misuse of premises for commercial establishments, such as offices, grocery shops, restaurants, etc,” said Bhath.

In view of large-scale violations, Bhath said that it has been decided that power, water and sewage connections n such properties would be disconnected. This action would be taken jointly by the DTCP and other bodies, such as Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradikaran, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(MCG), the electricity department, the police and DLF.

To carry out a concerted drive, the DTCP has asked the developer to share a plot-wise detailed list, mentioning the original allotment status along with the details of the change in ownership for EWS category plots. It has also asked the company to share allotment letters and builder-buyer agreements with the allottees.

“We have also asked that EWS plots in which buyers have constructed beyond permissible limits or have made illegal transfers should be identified and the list should be shared with us. We have also sought an action plan for disconnection and suspension of services to these plots. Once these violators are identified, the proposal to cancel the allotments of these property owners will be discussed in detail,” he said, adding that the department is working out legal modalities for the cancellation of allotment.

DTCP officials said that the reason for this elaborate exercise is that massive illegal constructions on EWS plots poses a serious danger to the residents and to adjoining buildings.

The notice issued by the department on Thursday further said that Gurugram being in seismic zone- 4, needs to be prepared for any natural calamity. Although efforts, such as issuance of notices, sealing drives and even demolition drives, have been executed, but the situation has become worse, it stated. “Demolition drives have been carried out but there is a need for more concerted action against such structures”, said Bhath.

A DLF spokesperson, when asked about the matter, preferred not to comment.