Felt ‘possessed’ at the time of incident, guard who shot judge’s wife, son tells police

Soon after shooting the wife and son of the additional sessions judge near a market in Gurugram’s Sector 49, head constable Mahipal Singh (32), who was meant to guard them, called up the judge and told him that he had shot them.

Singh made the call around 3.45 pm, according to police interrogating him. He had made three calls to the judge Krishan Kant Sharma, who was in a meeting with district session judge R K Sondhi.

He allegedly shot at them with his service revolver (.38 bore).

He fled soon after, only to return and try to put the body of the son into the car’s rear seat, according to videos shot by onlookers. Having failed to do so, he left the spot.

The accused was arrested two hours later from Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

Singh, a resident of Bhungarka village in Narnaul, had been the judge’s personal security officer since April 2017, when the Sharma had been posted at Gurugram court.

The victims, Ritu Sharma (38) and Dhruv Sharma (18), suffered injuries in the chest and head respectively and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police said Singh told them that he was disturbed as he did not like to run errands for the family and felt he was ‘possessed’ at the time of the incident.

“The accused during interrogation said he was mentally disturbed and irritated as he was asked to take them to the market and he did not like doing household chores,” said police commissioner K K Rao.

Rao said Sumit Kuhar, deputy commissioner of police (crime), informed the crime investigation units that followed the head constable on Sohna Road, but he went to a village Islampur.

He spent half an hour there with his friend named Kuku. He told him that his judge’s wife and son have met with an accident but within few minutes confided in him that he shot them. Kuku told police that he thought they were shot dead.

