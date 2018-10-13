Judge’s wife, son shot at by cop in Gurugram street

The wife and son of an additional sessions judge were shot at by his gunman outside Arcadia market in Sector 49 of Gurugram on Saturday.

Both the injured were rushed to a hospital.

#WATCH: Wife and son of an additional sessions judge shot at by the judge's gunman in #Gurugram's Sector-49. Both the injured have been admitted to the hospital and the gunman has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/rMqXdYHrxR — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

The accused is a head constable of Gurugram police.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 18:20 IST