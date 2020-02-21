GMDA seeks early consent from developers for SPR road project

gurugram

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:55 IST

In a meeting chaired by VS Kundu, CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA) at the PWD guest house on Friday, the authority asked developers to submit their undertaking for the payment of their contribution towards the upgrade of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) by February 29. The authority said that if the developers gave an early nod, the authority would be able to start work on the upgrade sooner than planned.

The authority is planning to upgrade the 8km-long road from Ghata to Vatika Chowk by constructing a series of underpasses and flyovers that will make it signal-free. The cost of the project is ₹280 crore. As per the plan, the GMDA will spend ₹160 crore on the project, while the remaining ₹120 crore is being sought as contribution from 61 developers, who have their projects on this road.

The GMDA also outlined its plans regarding construction of sector roads, development of drainage, water and other civic infrastructure for the next year with the developers in the meeting.

“This is a key project and if the developers give their assent by end of the month, the work on SPR can be started at the earliest. The focus this year would be to make the city more walkable and green, improve roads, secure assets and prevent encroachments,” said Kundu.

Till now only one developer has given the undertaking to contribute money to the SPR project.

The CEO also assured that all the roads under the aegis of GMDA would be made free of potholes by March 31. “We have decided to come up with practice of weekly inspection of the roads in the city to check potholes, dumping of garbage and debris. The maintenance cycle will be changed to ensure defect liabilities are taken care by contractor,” said Kundu.

The authority also implored the developers that they should make sewerage treatment plants functional, install flow metres and reduce the consumption of fresh water. “We will be able to supply potable water in most of the newly developed sectors within next year. However, the new pumping station in Sector 72 might get delayed,” said Lalit Arora, chief engineer, infra II.

Jitender Mittal, chief engineer, Infra I, who is in charge of the road projects, also promised to build a number of sector roads in developing sectors of the city. “Construction of a number of sector roads will be taken up this year and focus would also be on completing the ongoing infrastructure projects,” he said.

A number of developers in the meeting raised the issue of incomplete 24-metre and sector roads in the city.

Rohit Sharma, director, DLF estates, said that SPR road should be planned from Ghata to Kherki Daula rather than being built till only Vatika chowk. “Such projects need to be planned comprehensively as large development is coming after Vatika chowk. Also there are issues of cost and if it goes beyond the budget, who will share it?” he asked.

Sandeep Dhiman, an IREO representative, said that despite repeatedly submitting applications for water, sewage and storm water connections online, the applications were getting rejected.

Replying to these issues, the GMDA top brass assured them that the problems and issues raised by them would be resolved.