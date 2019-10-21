e-paper
Gurugram: 33-year-old man from UP kills himself because of low income

gurugram Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 33-year-old man died on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly hanged himself from a hook in the ceiling of his house in Kherki Daula. The police have recovered a suicide note from the spot in which the deceased had allegedly written that he was killing himself due to his low income.

Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Kherki Daula police station, said, “In his suicide note, which was found in the room where the man hanged himself, he wrote that he was under duress due to his low income which was around ₹8,000 per month. He also wrote that no one is responsible for his death and police should not bother anyone.”

He is survived by his wife and three daughters, all of whom live in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the deceased, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, had come to Gurugram around two months ago and that he used to work at a private workshop in the city.

The incident was reported around 1.30pm on Saturday when his body was found hanging by the landlord of the buildings. Police said that the body of the deceased was returned to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:22 IST

