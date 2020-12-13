Gurugram records fewer Covid-19 deaths; cases fall below 300 for third day in a row

gurugram

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 22:53 IST

With the slowdown in new Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the past week has recorded a relative dip in the frequency of Covid-related mortality, shows health department data.

Based on the last seven days’ data, the death rate in Gurugram now stands at 0.6 percent — down from 1 percent the week prior. From 25 Covid deaths in the week ending on December 6, the number dipped to 12 in the week ending on December 13. In estimated terms, from about five deaths a day in late November, the district is now seeing between one and two deaths per day, said health department officials.

The district also recorded fewer than 300 cases of Covid-19 for the third consecutive day on Sunday, with the day’s tally standing at 275 new reported infections. Gurugram also reported 228 new recoveries and two new deaths, taking the total death toll to 331.

A total of 3,739 new samples were tested for Covid-19 in Gurugram on Sunday, of which seven percent came back positive. Both daily and weekly test-positivity rates have remained under 10 percent for well over three weeks, even dipping to five percent on Saturday, when 276 positive cases were detected from 5,794 samples tested.

“This is a significant improvement. We were not entirely sure how things would play out because the weather is still unfavourable, but things have stabilised after the initial boom triggered by the onset of winter and due to Diwali. Once again, around the New Year, we will see increased public movement and also colder temperatures. As such, we have to be prepared for a possible fourth wave of cases,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, Gurugram. Sharma added that a slight uptick in the death rate may also be anticipated around mid-January.

While the positivity-rate has remained consistently low, the absolute number of tests conducted has been declining over the past three weeks. From 56,007 tests conducted in the week ending November 29, only 37,053 samples were tested in the week ending December 6. This further fell to 29,354 samples. Health department officials said this was a considered move, given the dip in the positivity rate. “We have to use the our resources carefully,” said Sharma.

The total number of active patients in the district stands at 2,250 — down from 2,872 a week ago. These comprise just under five percent of Gurugram’s total Covid-19 caseload (52,024) infections so far, indicating a recovery rate of 95 percent. Of the active cases, 2,046 are currently in home isolation, while 196 are in hospitals. Another eight active patients are under observation at district Covid care centres.