Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 15, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Gurugram shooting: Mother, cousin of accused security guard detained for interrogation

The police has arrested the gunman who shot at the wife and son of an additional sessions judge in Gurugram but said that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

gurgaon Updated: Oct 15, 2018 14:38 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Gurugram
gurugram shooting,PSO shoots judge's wife and son,additional sessions judge krishan kant
The wife and son of additional sessions judge Krishan Kant were shot by his personal security officer (PSO), a head constable of Gurugram police on Saturday, October 13, 2018, in Arcadia Market sector 49.  While the judge’s wife later was pronounced dead, his son is said to be critical. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Days after the wife and son of an additional sessions judge were shot by his security guard, the Gurugram Police on Monday detained the assailant’s mother and cousin for interrogation.

Earlier, the police had arrested the gunman and on Saturday said that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

The incident took place on October 13 when the additional session judge Krishan Kant’s wife Ritu and their 18-year-old son Dhruv had gone shopping in Gurugram’s sector 49. The gunman opened fire and injured both of them. While the judge’s wife was pronounced dead, the son is said to be critical at present.

Soon after the incident, a forensic team was sent to the spot and an investigation was launched to look into the matter.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 14:37 IST

tags

more from gurgaon