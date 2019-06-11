Gurugram smoulders, but mercury levels may dip

After a brief period of respite, heatwave conditions have set in once again, with the city recording its hottest day yet of the ongoing summer on Monday. The maximum temperature peaked at 45.8 degrees Celsius, up from 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday. On June 3, heatwave conditions that had persisted for four days showed signs of receding, with temperatures falling to 39.9 degrees Celsius.

The past two days in the city have primarily been hot and dry, with relatively low humidity levels of around 22%, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD’s seven-day forecast for Gurugram predicts that the maximum temperature in the city, on Tuesday, will dip to 45 degrees Celsius, and not climb any higher till at least June 16.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “We expect temperatures across Delhi-NCR to fall by about a degree on Tuesday. There is also a western disturbance approaching the region, which might cause precipitation from late night on June 11 to June 13.” In the event of rainfall, temperatures across the NCR could dip by as much as 4 degrees Celsius, he said. Unlike Delhi, Gurugram is not at the risk of a ‘severe’ heat wave, Srivastava added.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 03:23 IST