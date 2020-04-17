Gurugram: Suspected Covid patient, who fled quarantine, arrested

gurugram

A 27-year-old man, suspected to have contracted the coronavirus disease, was arrested after he allegedly fled a quarantine facility in Sector 9 on Friday. According to the police, the man was addicted to narcotics and had run away from the facility after stealing a mobile phone.

The arrested man is a native of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, he was arrested from Jyoti Park in Sector 7 on the basis of a tip-off.

Police said that the man was brought to the quarantine facility, a government college on Wednesday night and his sample was sent for testing. The incident took place on Thursday around 3.30pm when he allegedly broke a window pane and jumped the boundary wall of the facility.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the incident happened when the officials posted at the facility were releasing people who had completed their quarantine. As the officials were busy in the process, the accused took advantage of the situation to escape.

A doctor, posted at the facility, had approached the police and a case was registered regarding the incident on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “During the interrogation, the accused informed us that he was addicted to narcotics. On Thursday, he stole someone’s mobile phone and ran away from the facility to meet his friend.” He added that the accused will be produced before court on Saturday.