Gurugram: Two arrested for killing 32-year-old property dealer

gurugram

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:22 IST

A week after a 32-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead in Garhi Harsaru near Sector 10, the police on Thursday arrested two men in the case. The police said that one of the arrested men allegedly had a suspicion that the property dealer was having an affair with his wife.

The accused were identified as Amit Saini, resident of Wazirpur, Sector 10, and Vipin Sharma, resident of Sector 5. The police said that they were arrested from Paharganj, Delhi, after the officials received a tip-off.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “During the interrogation, the accused told us that Saini and the victim were friends. Some time back, Saini’s wife and the victim began having an affair. When he came to know about this, Saini devised a plan with his friend, Sharma, to murder the victim.”

On March 19 around 11.30 pm, Gaurav Yadav, the victim, was on his way to his house in Sector 82 from his office in Garhi Harsaru. The police had said he was nearing a school in Garhi Harsaru when his car’s tyre got punctured. While he was changing the flat tyre, the accused men allegedly arrived at the spot and shot him dead. Yadav had sustained eight bullet wounds on his body and died on the spot.

The police had recorded the statement of the victim’s father who had alleged that Saini had a suspicion that his wife and Yadav had an extramarital affair.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 10A police station on March 20.

The police said that the arrested men are under police custody for two days.