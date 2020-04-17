Gurugram: Unable to feed his family, migrant worker sells phone to buy ration and fan before killing himself

gurugram

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:28 IST

A migrant worker from Bihar, who had been unemployed for over two months and was struggling to make ends meet amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown, reportedly killed himself in his shanty in Saraswati Kunj, Sector 53, on Thursday afternoon. His family said that he was upset as he was “penniless” and had not been able to provide for his family and due to loss of livelihood.

His father-in-law said the man worked as painter with private contractors and had been unemployed for over two months. “He used to get work for about 10 days a month but had been unemployed even before the lockdown was announced. In the past few weeks, due to the lockdown, the situation had become severe and we did not have any money. We were getting by with help from neighbours or if someone donated ration,” said the man’s father-in-law.

He added that a few hours before the incident, the man sold his mobile phone for ₹2,500 to purchase ration and a ceiling fan.

“His wife told him that they did not have any food. So, he sold his phone at a throwaway price and purchased rice and pulses for ₹400 and also bought a ceiling fan for his shanty. He returned and handed over the leftover money as well as the ration to his wife. A few minutes later, when his wife and children had gone out, he hanged self,” alleged his father-in-law, adding that the victim was worried about how he would pay rent.

The family has been staying in two shanties, paying a rent of ₹3,000 a month, said his family members.

The father-in-law of the deceased said that the body was discovered by his daughter when the family came back inside. The victim’s wife told mediapersons that her husband was upset as he did not have any money to buy ration.

“The police and authorities had distributed food a few days ago after I had contacted the helpline numbers but it was not sufficient and several families here need assistance,” the victim’s neighbour, also from Bihar, said, adding that locals had pooled in money to help pay for the last rites.

Police, however, said there was enough dry ration at the victim’s house, adding that he was under severe mental stress. Officers denied that there was any shortage of ration in the area and that the district administration and police had been distributing food there.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30pm when the man was in his shanty. No suicide note was recovered, police said. The body was sent for a post mortem examination and returned to the family on Friday. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the code of criminal procedure, the police said, adding that the post mortem report has not been received yet.

Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east, said, “Probe has found that he was stressed. There was sufficient dry ration in his house. The results of the autopsy is awaited. The district administration and police have been distributing food in the area,” said DCP.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri did not respond despite multiple attempts for a comment.

The victim, who was in his mid-thirties, is survived by his wife, and four children, the youngest of whom is a five-month-old girl.