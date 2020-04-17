Haryana to resume revenue registries from April 20, no clarity over red zones

gurugram

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:47 IST

Taking another step towards normalcy even as the state observes lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Haryana government on Friday decided to resume execution of property registration deeds and related works from April 20.

`The revenue department issued directions instruction execution of 30 registries per day, instead of the 60 done earlier. However, the order did not specify whether the revenue department will start registering properties in Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal, which have been designated as red zones.

The Haryana government has divided the state into red, orange and green zones, based on the number of coronavirus positive cases.

Officials of the district administration said that they are seeking clarification on the issue. “We are working on this and things would become clearer on Saturday,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

Officials also said that a plan to reopen factories in Gurugram district is also awaited.

The order, issued by the revenue department to all deputy commissioners on Friday, stated, “It is amply clear that delivery of public services viz registration of instruments pertaining to transfer of property under sections 17 & 18 of the Registration Act 1908, delivery of copies of revenue records and registration deeds, entry and attestation of mutations, affidavits and issuance of resident, scheduled castes, backward classes certificates will have to be carried out with necessary staff deployed for such purposes wef 20.4.2020.”

The government has directed the revenue staff to ensure social distancing among themselves as well as visitors. Online appointments for registration would be given in a staggered manner, said officials.

Also, half of the appointments will be given online, while half will be issued at tehsil and sub-tehsil offices. All previous appointments shall stand cancelled, the order stated.