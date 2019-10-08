Hit-and-run: 58-year-old man killed in Gurugram’s Khandsa village

gurugram

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:00 IST

A 58-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle in Khandsa village, Sector 37, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, Harkesh, the victim, was a resident of Khandsa village and worked at a private company in the city. The incident took place last Wednesday when he allegedly went out to buy vegetables.

Parveen, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 37 police station, said, “He was walking back home when an unidentified vehicle hit him. Bystanders rushed him to a hospital in the city. He was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night while being treated.”

The police said that the victim’s body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy on Monday.

“The suspects are yet to be identified and arrested. There were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot. We are investigating the case,” ASI Parveen added.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 37 police station on Monday.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old man was injured after an unidentified car allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding at Bakhtawar Chowk, Sector 39, the police said on Monday. The police said that the man sustained minor injuries and his condition is reported to be stable.

According to the police, on September 30, Neeraj, the victim, was allegedly going towards his house in Sector 82 from Sector 39 on his motorcycle when the car hit him from the front.

Bhajan Lal, head constable (HC), Sadar police station said, “We filed a complaint as soon as the victim was declared fit for a statement by the doctors. The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 279, 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC at Sadar police station on Sunday.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:00 IST