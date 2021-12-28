e-paper
HSVP to focus on finishing incomplete roads in new sectors

HSVP to focus on finishing incomplete roads in new sectors

gurugram Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:15 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
         

To ensure the construction of roads in developing sectors, which are currently stuck due to litigation, non-payment of compensation and other reasons, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to hold weekly meetings to resolve each of the issues in a speedy manner. The department has also written to its headquarters for a quick disbursal of compensation to landowners.

HSVP officials said that from the beginning of next year, the authority will be holding a weekly meeting, in which one road project stuck in sectors 58 to 115, will be discussed in detail. “A site meeting will also be held every week and the issues concerning the particular project will be determined in detail. We want the road projects that are stuck in developing sectors to be resolved on priority. There are several major sector roads that are incomplete due to litigation, non-payment of compensation and related issues,” said Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP, Gurugram.

Yadav said that wherever there is stay in the matter, it has been decided that legal steps would be initiated to resolve the matter. If there is a litigation in the court but there is no stay, the officials will reach out to the stakeholders and owners to find a solution to the matter.

“We have also asked the headquarters in Chandigarh to expedite the payment of compensation to the landowners if it has been withheld for some reasons or delayed,” he said.

To ensure that all aspects of matter are discussed during the meeting, the authority had also asked the subdivisional engineers concerned to attend the weekly meetings. The land acquisition officer of the authority will also be present in these meetings, with requisite records. “The priority of the authority is to ensure that sector.roads in developing sectors are completed at the earliest,” said Yadav.

