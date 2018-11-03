Kundli-manesar stretch of western peripheral e-way ready before time

The Haryana government, on Friday, said that the crucial 84- km-long Kundli-manesar section of the Kundli-manesar-palwal(k mp) expressway will be remotely inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Delhi on November 10.

To mark this occasion, the state government will host a major programme at Kundli in Sonipat, along with other functions at the six toll booths on this 84-km stretch. The KMP expressway has toll plazas at places such as Kundli, Kharkhoda, Bahadurgarh, Badli, Farrukhnagar, Pataudi Road and Manesar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, had announced that this project would be inaugurated by PM Modi.

Public Works Department minister Rao Narbir Singh, on Friday, said that the state cabinet ministers have been deputed to preside over the functions that are slated to be held on November 10 at the toll plazas for the inauguration. Singh would participate in the event that will be held at the Farrukhnagar toll plaza, he added.

The KMP expressway was slated to be completed by the year 2010. However, due to several issues related to land acquisition, legal complications and the inability of the previous contractor to complete the road, the project was delayed by almost eight years.

The project was finally awarded to the Haryana government in 2016 after multiple delays with the mandate that the state government had to complete the project as per schedule.

“We had got this work in August 2016 and the project deadline was February 2019. But we completed the work wat ahead of the schedule. Sixty contractors worked day and night to complete this road,” said Vilas Misal, project director, Essel Infra Projects Ltd, the contractor.

The 135-km-long KMP Expressway will offer signalfree connectivity, allowing seamless movement of traffic towards different north Indian states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

With the road becoming fully functional, the highway will ensure that vehicles, especially those which are commercial in nature, can avoid the busy roads of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida completely. This will not only ease congestion but also reduce pollution.

Work on the KMP Expressway work was divided into two parts — one segment of 53 kilometres from Palwal to Manesar and the second segment of 83 kilometres from Manesar to Kundli.

The former portion has already been thrown open to public, and has been operational from April, 2016.

