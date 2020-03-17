Lawyers told to e-file, appear only for urgent matters

gurugram

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 20:40 IST

Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has asked all advocates to abstain from work in all courts across the two states till March 31, in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Advocates were asked to appear only for urgent matters, such as bail, anticipatory bail and stay orders.

Karanjit Singh, chairman of BCPH, said that the annual election of the bar association, scheduled for the first week of April, has also been postponed.

The high court on Monday urged people to leave the court premises (of all courts) across the states immediately after their work is done. The court has also banned the entry of people who are not directly involved with a matter listed in the court.

Regular matters will not be listed before the court until March 31, unless and until there is an emergency. Advocates have also been asked by the bar council to e-file cases, unless unavoidable.

“In view of the unprecedented situation, the bar council had unanimously resolved to request the advocates to abstain from work in all courts across Punjab and Haryana until March 31. However, the advocates may appear only in the urgent matters,” said Singh.

The state government has already banned large gatherings to curb the spread of the virus. Cinema halls, gyms, malls, schools, colleges and universities have also been ordered to shut till March 31. The Supreme Court, acting upon the advisory of the health department and the Government of India, is also hearing only urgent cases.

“Every day, thousands of lawyers, litigants and officials assemble for the court proceedings throughout the state of Punjab and Haryana, which make the courts the most vulnerable and dangerous place for the spread of Covid-19. The administrative committee of the HC, vide order dated March 16, has also decided to only hear the urgent matters and issued guidelines for containing the spread of the virus,” said Ajay Choudhary, secretary of the bar council.