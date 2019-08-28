Man arrested for molesting 14-year-old daughter in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:45 IST

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her 43-year-old father when she was sleeping in their house in Badshahpur on Monday. The police said the father was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the police, the relationship between the teen’s parents has been strained for some time. They allegedly live separately in the same house. The victim’s mother, her brother and paternal grandmother stay together, while the accused man lives and cooks his food separately, the police said.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “The girl used to be with her mother on some days and with her father on other days. However, many a times the man would fight with his wife and take the girl away from the mother.”

According to the police, the crime allegedly took place on Monday night when the girl was sleeping over at her father’s place.

“On Tuesday, the girl told her mother that she did not want to sleep there (at her father’s place) anymore. When the mother inquired, the girl said that he had molested her at night when she was sleeping,” Boken added.

The police said that the accused man is reportedly an alcoholic and that he was inebriated when he allegedly molested the girl. The police control room received the information about the incident on Tuesday, and the man was arrested from Badshahpur on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the father under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Badshahpur police station on Tuesday. He was produced before a district court and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 21:45 IST