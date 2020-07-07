Man assaulted by a group of armed men in Sector 10

gurugram

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:10 IST

Three men allegedly barged into a house and assaulted a man, after firing a gunshot to intimidate him in Sadhrana in Sector 10 on Saturday night. The suspects are yet to be arrested, said the police on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place at 10.15pm, when the victim was at his house with his wife and two children. The police said the three suspects entered the house and asked for the victim. When his wife told him he was upstairs, the suspects rushed after him and started assaulting him.

“I tried to plead with them but they continued beating me. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired on the floor to intimidate me. My wife also requested them to leave. They snatched my phone and car keys and before leaving,” stated the victim in the FIR. He added that he did not know any of the suspects.

The police said the victim suffered minor injuries and, prima facie, personal enmity is suspected to be the alleged reason for the attack.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said,“We have identified the car used by the suspects and efforts are on to trace them.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 379 B (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and relevant section of the Arms Act at Sector 10 A police station on Sunday, said the police.