Man held for allegedly raping minor stepdaughter

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter in Manesar Thursday. The police said the girl’s mother, who is from Uttar Pradesh and works in the city, told them that she had married the suspect after her first husband died.

According to the police, the incident took place on the afternoon of March 9, when the mother had gone for work. In the police complaint, she said, “When I returned, my older daughter told me that her stepfather had raped her. I fought with him and he started to beat me. When I tried to call the police, he snatched my phone and ran away,” she said.

The police said the suspect returned to the house on April 11 and the woman immediately reported it to the police control room. A police officer, requesting anonymity, said the suspect was arrested on Thursday night and sent to judicial custody.

“The girl’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC and her medical examination was conducted,” the officer said. A case was registered against the suspect under Section 323 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the women’s police station, Manesar, on Thursday, the police said.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 01:49 IST