Home / Gurugram / NHAI debars Sohna elevated road contractor from future bids

NHAI debars Sohna elevated road contractor from future bids

gurugram Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:08 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
         

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has debarred the contractor of the Sohna elevated road project from participating in any future bids — whether directly or through joint venture — involving major structural works. The disciplinary action has been taken following the collapse of a span of the under-construction elevated road on August 22 between two piers opposite the Vipul Greens condominium on Sohna Road.

The NHAI said in a statement released on Thursday evening that action against the concessionaire, Rajiv Chowk–Sohna Highway Pvt Ltd and its promoters Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd, has been taken after the authority found the submission given by the company not satisfactory.

The NHAI said that following the collapse of span on the project, the concessionaire was issued a show-cause notice to explain on the violation of the obligations under the concession agreement.

“The explanation furnished by the concessionaire was found to be unsatisfactory. Moreover, lapses were found in implementation of the safety measures/workmanship/adherence to construction methodologies/procedures, which were highlighted time and again to the contractor before the said incident. Therefore, it was established that concessionaire failed to discharge its obligation to construct a safe structure and to ensure the safety of the user and pedestrians on the previous occasions and during the accident as well,” the NHAI stated.

The authority further said that with immediate effect, the concessionaire has been debarred from participating in any NHAI bids involving major structural works until they demonstrate reliable construction methodologies/designs and adequate safety measures at sight; and demonstrate that such type of accident does not occur in other part of their works.

A senior official of Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt LTD, when asked about the matter said that all directions issued by NHAI in this matter like barricading, deploying marshals and installing nets have been carried out. “Additional safeguards have been taken but we are not aware about the decision taken to debar the firm from future bids. We will take all steps to prevent such accidents in future,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

