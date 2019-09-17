Polio immunisation launched in city as urban parts see low turnout

gurugram

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 03:08 IST

A three-day-long intensified pulse polio immunisation (IPPI) drive was launched by the health department in the district on Sunday, with an aim to cover around 3.59 lakh children below five years of age. As per officials, 1,267 booths and a total staff of 5,062 health workers have been deployed across the district for the drive.

On Sunday, around 1.5 lakh children across various public health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) were administered the oral polio vaccine. Most of them saw coverage of around 50-60% of the target number. However, urban Gurgaon, which has urban PHCs in areas such as Manesar, Nathupur, Basai, Om Nagar, saw a lower coverage against the target. Urban Gurgaon saw a 29% target achievement, as only 17,580 children were given the vaccine against a target of 59,880.

According to the health department officials, urban PHCs usually see lesser coverage than other parts of Gurugram. “Residents living around urban PHCs show a general reluctance to get their children administered the vaccine at the centres,” Dr Jaiprakash Rajliwal, district immunisation officer said, adding that health workers are required to step out and administer the vaccine door to door.

During the previous phase of the drive in June this year, urban Gurgaon had seen the lowest coverage on the first day (30%) as against an average of 45% in other areas, as per data with the health department. On Monday, an additional 1.18 lakh children were immunised under the drive. However, a detailed report is awaited.

An IPPI is conducted at least twice annually to ensure thorough coverage of the vaccine. Haryana was declared polio-free in 2014. However, officials said the district sees a large number of migrants every year and drives are conducted to ensure that the virus doesn’t reappear.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 03:08 IST