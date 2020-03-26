Raheja Atlantis, Sector 31: Surviving lockdown with discipline, resident doctors and bright ideas

gurugram

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:54 IST

The list of protocols and preventive measures adopted at Raheja Atlantis, Sector 31, are almost the same as everywhere else, barring one. The 1,000-odd residents of this society are doing everything they can to combat negativity one pot recipe at time.

“I shared a Gujarati recipe, another lady shared a Marwari one. These are all simple, yet quick recipes that are tasty. The idea is to ensure you do not spend a lot of time prepping and cooking. We share recipes very alternate day,” Anupa Gupta, a psychological counsellor and society resident said, adding that this small idea has increased positive interaction on the society group with 133 ladies as its members.

Small measures by residents, such as this one, are helping keep the energy light, albeit virtually.

“Of late, my patients have started feeling the brunt of being restricted to the confines of their home and being constantly surrounded by family; a lack of alone time. The added stress of negative news and uncertainty over the duration of the lockdown is adding to the commotion,” she said, adding that she, like the 30-odd resident doctors of the society have taken on themselves to help residents overcome the gloom cast by the spread of Sars-Cov-2 and resulting nationwide lockdown.

To ensure availability of medical attention at all times, details of all the medical professionals within the society have been circulated to all residents. The doctors can be reached at any time for emergencies or consultation, especially by those above 80 years of age.

The residents have also found their individual ways to pull through the lockdown. For Madhu Sahey and her husband, both senior citizens, the quarantine has allowed them to spend more time to cook together and praying, something they cherish. Over the past week, Sahey has baked oat cookies to ensure they don’t buy biscuits from the store. Her household has also cut down on serving multiple dishes per meal.

“For the past few days, we have been serving only one dish with rice or roti. We have also been doing a lot of praying,” Sahey said, adding that though she misses going to the gym, she has now taken to doing yoga in the living room.

GENERAL CAUTION ADOPTED

Besides mandatorily washing their hands with soap or using sanitisers placed at the gate to keep a check on the spread of the pandemic, residents have been advised to carry their own pens or pencils to push elevator buttons. One pencil inside each lift has also been placed for guards stationed at the lobby. Every hour, these common touch surfaces of the lifts are sanitized.

Among the checks put in place by the RWA are self-declaration of medical history by residents and voluntarily putting down reasons for stepping out of the society. Keeping in line with the lockdown in the country, every resident is asked to state their reason for venturing outside the society. They can submit it in writing in a card placed at the gate.

“We are asking residents their reasons for leaving the complex in accordance with the rules set by the government. We want to maintain absolute lockdown so every resident has to disclose their reason for stepping out to the RWA,” said Brigadier (Retd) Anand Sharma, president of Raheja Atlantis Apartments Owners’ Association.

The condominium has, so far, collected histories of five residents who travelled abroad after February 15. Those with foreign travel history have been asked to stay in self-quarantine for 14 days. Their families too have been asked to do so.

The RWA decided to scale down its housekeeping staff by 40% and the maintenance staff by 30% in an attempt to keep more of its staff at home. Even the staff responsible for keeping the RWA office running has been given leave.

“All the staff has been given paid leaves. Even residents have been encouraged to give paid leaves to maids and helpers,” Sharma said.

The society has also put in place a strict protocol of checking temperature of all delivery executives bringing essentials; something that also helps delivery executives as they come to know if they’re running a temperature. Once the delivery executives have been cleared at the main gate, the security guard stationed at the tower alert the resident concerned. The executives are not allowed beyond the lobby.

Sharma said that if a resident requires delivery of any essentials, such as grocery or dairy, they are mostly opting for the local shop located next to the residency. The residency is located close to the Sector 31 Huda Market.