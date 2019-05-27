Sex racket busted in Gurugram Sec 57, 24 arrested

The police on Saturday busted a sex racket allegedly being run from a rented house in Sushant Lok Phase-3 in Sector 57. Twenty-four people, including six women, were arrested from the spot, the police said.

According to the police, a team from the Sector 56 police station raided the spot on Saturday night, after a woman officer of Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force received a tip-off. Rajiv Yadav, the main suspect, who had rented the house, managed to escape, the police said.

The police said that 11 men were arrested from the lobby of the house, one man and woman nabbed from the hall, and the rest of them arrested from different rooms of the house, the police said.

All the arrested women are Delhi natives and the men belong to various parts of the country, including West Bengal and Punjab, the police said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram police, said, “As soon as the police got the information, a raiding team was formed and sent to the spot. Yadav and Harish, his accomplice, who helped him run the sex trade, fled the spot. Twenty-four persons, including six women and the security guard of the house who hails from Nepal, were nabbed. Gurmeet Singh who was the link between the girls and Yadav was among the arrested persons. Police are looking for clues regarding how the suspects used to lure customers.”

A police official privy to the investigation said that the police are trying to ascertain when Yadav rented the house and for how long the illegal activity has been taking place.

A case was registered against the accused persons under the sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 at Sector 56 police station on Sunday, police said. All the 24 arrested persons were produced in a district court on Sunday and were sent to Bhondsi jail, police said.

On April 24, the police had arrested two women from a spa in DLF Phase-1 for their alleged involvement in the flesh trade. Two teams from DLF Phase-1 police station had raided the spa after sending decoy customers to the establishment.

On April 10, the police had busted a sex racket allegedly being run in an isolated area near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway-8. Four women were arrested from the spot, police said. Two teams from Kherki Daula police station had raided the spot after sending decoy customers.

First Published: May 27, 2019 00:13 IST