Two men held for stabbing 26-yr-old after fight in Pataudi

gurugram

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 03:13 IST

A day after a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his relatives after an argument at Jatauli village of Haley Mandi in Pataudi, the police on Sunday arrested two brothers in connection with the case.

The arrested men were identified as Anetik alias Gullu, 22, and Mayank, 19, who are residents of Gudhana village, Pataudi. They were arrested from Haley Mandi after a tip-off, the police said.

A case was registered against them under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pataudi police station on Saturday.

The police said that the accused men were produced before a district court and sent to police remand on Monday.

According to the police, Anetik and Mayank worked at a dairy run by their father in Haley Mandi. The victim, identified as Hetram, was their distant relative and worked with them as a helper at the dairy.

On Friday night, Anetik and Hetram went to Kadipur village in a pick-up truck of the dairy for some work. While returning to their residence, they stopped near Garhi Harsaru and had drinks. Then Hetram asked Anetik to let him drive the truck. However, Anetik refused, saying that Hetram did not know how to drive, the police said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “When they were about to reach Jodi Khurd, Hetram’s native village, he again asked Anetik to let him drive. But Anetik did not relent and an argument ensued, following which Hetram tried to hit him with a brick. Anetik then left the pick-up truck and went to his home.”

The police said that the next morning around 9am, Hetram went to the dairy by the pick-up truck. Anetik and his younger brother Mayank were already present at the spot. They began fighting with him over the previous night’s incident and then started to hit him. Anetik allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed Hetram four times in chest. He fell on the ground and the accused men fled the spot, the police said, adding that they had ordered the knife through an e-commerce website.

A case was registered on the basis of the statement given by Hetram’s brother, Sunil Kumar. He had alleged that the accused men held a grudge against his brother and had fought with him earlier also.

Rajiv Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “We have arrested both the accused from Haley Mandi. The three men worked together at a milk dairy. Police are investigating the case.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 03:13 IST