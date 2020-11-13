e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / World Diabetes Day: Almost half of Covid deaths suffered from diabetes in Haryana

World Diabetes Day: Almost half of Covid deaths suffered from diabetes in Haryana

gurugram Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:43 IST
Archana Mishra
Archana Mishra
         

On World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14, data from Haryana’s Covid-19 bulletins are telling -- almost 48% of the 1,900 people who died had diabetes as a co-morbidity factor, and about 1 in 8 of those who died had only diabetes.

Diabetes can be categorised into type-1 (occurs when there is insufficient production of insulin, which controls blood sugar) and type-2 (inefficient processing of insulin). It is considered to be a lifestyle disease that is caused by, among other things, lack of exercise.

“Apart from these people suffering from these two, there are also those who do not yet know that they have the disease. Covid-19 shows severe symptoms in all three ,” said Dr. Atul Luthra, additional director, diabetes and endocrinology, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram. “Several studies done in the last six months to evaluate effects of the Sars-CoV-2 virus (which causes Covid-19) on diabetic patients show that it has an adverse outcome. There is a higher chance of hospitalisation, intensive care requirement and multi-organ failure. Those having uncontrolled diabetes are largely at risk considering the high mortality.”

According to Luthra, although proper medication can help a diabetic Covid-19 patient to recover just like any other patient, they would require higher dose of medicines after treatment to keep complications at bay.

“Despite the rising burden of diabetes, awareness about risk factors, timely disease detection and effective management remains low. Lack of routine check-ups and inadequate understanding of symptoms implies that many people keep living with the undetected disease for years,” said Dr Shankar Narang, COO, Paras Healthcare. “A cross-sectional study conducted jointly by several organizations including the Public Health Foundation of India in 2019 estimated that almost 47% of Indians with diabetes do not know they have the condition. This makes it almost half the total diabetic population. This highly dangerous situation.”

The key factors that increase fatality among Covid-19 patients with diabetes are defects in T-cell immunity, baseline high levels of cytokines and comorbidities such as obesity, coronary heart disease, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, among others.

Dr. Yatin Mehta, chairman, Institute of Critical Care, Medanta Hospital, who has published a paper on Covid-19 causing complications in case of pre-existing diabetes, said that due to coronavirus disease, sugar level can go out of control even in patients having undiagnosed diabetes. “It leads to something we call diabetic ketoacidosis, a severe form of diabetes. Our study found it in a significant number of Covid-19 patients. Therefore, chances of mortality are always higher,” said Mehta. “Covid-19 can also lead to pancreatitis which can possibly make a patient diabetic even if he/she is not diabetic before the infection. It can happen on its own.”

Doctors advice people to maintain a healthy lifestyle, daily exercise and proper medication to keep the disease in check.

top news
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In