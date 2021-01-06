e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Yash Garg is Gurugram’s new deputy commissioner, to take charge Thursday

Yash Garg is Gurugram’s new deputy commissioner, to take charge Thursday

gurugram Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Yash Garg, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was appointed the deputy commissioner of Gurugram on Wednesday. He will replace Amit Khatri, who has gone on study leave till October 2022 to pursue a course in the US.

Garg has been relieved from his position as the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) and will take charge in Gurugram on Thursday. “I will be taking charge tomorrow,” he said on Wednesday.

In an order issued by the state administration, Yash Pal, the deputy commissioner of Faridabad, has been given the additional charge of the MCF.

Garg, of Sonepat, holds an MBBS degree from Maulana Azad Medical College and had worked as a junior resident doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. He had ranked sixth in the Union Public Service Commission in 2009.

Garg took over the charge of MCF in 2019, replacing Sonal Goel, who was appointed the chief executive officer of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL). Before MCF, Garg was deputed as a director and special secretary for industries and commerce, and advisor and special secretary for civil aviation with the Haryana government.

He also served as deputy commissioner of Rohtak in 2018 and Rewari in 2017. Garg was deputed as additional deputy commissioner and CEO of District Rural Development Agency in Kurukshetra and Jind before 2017.

top news
India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Hazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
Hazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Babul Supriyo
TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Babul Supriyo
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In