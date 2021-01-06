Yash Garg is Gurugram’s new deputy commissioner, to take charge Thursday

gurugram

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:11 IST

Yash Garg, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was appointed the deputy commissioner of Gurugram on Wednesday. He will replace Amit Khatri, who has gone on study leave till October 2022 to pursue a course in the US.

Garg has been relieved from his position as the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) and will take charge in Gurugram on Thursday. “I will be taking charge tomorrow,” he said on Wednesday.

In an order issued by the state administration, Yash Pal, the deputy commissioner of Faridabad, has been given the additional charge of the MCF.

Garg, of Sonepat, holds an MBBS degree from Maulana Azad Medical College and had worked as a junior resident doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. He had ranked sixth in the Union Public Service Commission in 2009.

Garg took over the charge of MCF in 2019, replacing Sonal Goel, who was appointed the chief executive officer of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL). Before MCF, Garg was deputed as a director and special secretary for industries and commerce, and advisor and special secretary for civil aviation with the Haryana government.

He also served as deputy commissioner of Rohtak in 2018 and Rewari in 2017. Garg was deputed as additional deputy commissioner and CEO of District Rural Development Agency in Kurukshetra and Jind before 2017.