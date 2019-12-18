Guruvani:‘GenNext dares to take risks, learn new skills’

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:20 IST

Ajex Varkey, principal, Seven Eleven Scholastic School, Mira Road

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

The principal has many challenges and responsibilities, such as decision making, scheduling, look after attendance, assessing the faculty and encouraging parental contribution. All of these things help in promoting the growth and success of a student.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes! Categorically. Nothing brings fulfilment and contentment the way the teaching profession does. What do students remember after leaving school? I met some of my former students two years ago, who I had taught from Class 8 to 10. I felt great to see their achievements as grown-ups. They have their own children and yet refer to me as “sir”. These students said that though they have become parents, they still remember my teaching techniques and use them to teach their children.

Another reason being, life never stops giving one the opportunities to learn and teach.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Your comments.

When you are preoccupied, you’re ravening 24/7. It’s ravenous, and it’s the only thing on your mind. Successful people, because of their passion, are continuously thinking about innovative prospects and ways to develop a facility. Yes, accomplishment has become a passion for individuals nowadays. They are prepared to take up any challenge without seeing if it is accurate or unrealistic, moral or immoral. In the quest for success, people endanger their health and even make other sacrifices.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

I ask teachers to reinforce their tech assistances to skirmish on their training. Another thing is to focus on expanding the schoolroom administration. I also emphasis on getting politically active and take the foremost step towards nationwide panel accreditation. It is very significant to endlessly train teachers to upgrade their skills, master new information and develop new talent to cater seamlessly to the 21st-century learner. Schooling and knowledge go hand-in-hand, and it is important to equip teachers with up-to-date information to meet the demands of high-quality education.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

The biggest assets of GenNext are their risk-taking skills, usage of advanced technology for self-educating and advance additional skills. I sense that they should continue to take pride in the Indian system, inculcate discipline, fitness habits and increase participation in outdoor activities. However, despite their potential, the fear is GenNext can can use technology for destructive purposes.

How can the elderly contribute to a student’s growth?

The elderly play critical roles in the lives of young people, especially the most-vulnerable in society. Agreeing is one technique to bring grownup adults and young people together. Elders can play an essential role in a pupil’s growth with their skill and knowledge. When elder adults contribute to the well-being of youth, it nurtures a sense of purpose and spreads benefits in both ways. We can learn more from them. With the elders mentoring, allocation of real-life experiences and perceptions, students can become more realistic and connected to the actual world.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

It is accurate that the media is playing a pivotal role in consolidating society. Its duty is to notify, instruct and interest the people. The role of mass media in education is manifested today by the number of computer labs, television sets, and libraries that have become part of the prospectus in most schools today. Media comes in different systems and each form moves the way students learn and interpret evidence. Media has taken the world nearer through globalisation, so that students now from diverse universities in different parts of the world are connected through an internet connection. Children love to learn new things practically rather than theoretically, so when they see many historical serials on TV, they learn a lot from them, rather than when they read from books.