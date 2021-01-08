2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination dry run begins in all Tripura districts

health

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 15:26 IST

The second phase of dry run for Covid-19 vaccination drive started in total eight districts of Tripura on Friday. A total of 152 sites have been selected for the dry run, according to National Health Medi Mission director Dr. Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal.

A week ago, the first phase of the dry run was conducted on three sites in the West district, the largest district in the state.

Of the 152 selected sites for the second phase, 30 are in the West district, 26 are in the South district, 21 are in Dhalai district; 18 each are in Sepahijala and the North district, 13 are in Unakoti district, 17 are in Gomati district and nine are in Khowai district.

“We have already trained a total of 211 teams for the vaccination drive. Among them, 152 teams have been given the responsibility of the vaccination centres. A monitoring team was formed comprising officials from the World Health Organization, United Nations Development Programme and National Health Mission to visit the sites during the dry run,” Jaiswal told reporters.

Soon after the dry run, the data will be uploaded in the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) application.

At present, the vaccination storage capacity in the state can cater to around 20% of its population. The state is soon expected to receive additional 102 ice-lined refrigerators along with 16 deep fridges from the Centre to augment the capacity. People could place their queries regarding this through a toll free number - 18003453797.

The NHM official added that the health workers have been also trained to handle patients if they experience any adverse effects post-immunization.