131 infiltrators detained in Tripura in 2020, says BSF

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 22:36 IST

A total of 131 people including 85 Indian nationals were detained for illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh international border into Tripura in 2020, a top Border Security Force (BSF) official said Thursday.

The rest 46 were Bangladeshi nationals.

BSF inspector general Sushanta Nath said that some of those arrested were involved in smuggling contraband items while some infiltrators had strayed across the border.

In 2019, the BSF detained 236 people for illegally crossing the international border. Of them, 117 were Indians, 65 were Bangladeshi nationals, 53 were Rohingyas and one was a Nigerian.

“We are maintaining tight security as we are aware of the attempt of the militants to revive. We are working closely with the state police and security agencies to prevent border crimes and militancy. “

Out of Tripura’s 856-km long international boundary with Bangladesh, 67 km are yet to be fenced.

Nath said that 95% of the border areas have been fenced.

In November last year, the BSF and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) discussed trans border crimes and preventive measures and the construction of a single row fence along the Indo-Bangla border during a two-day border coordination conference.