A healthy diet that’s not so healthy

Have 10 glasses of water every day. Salads are good for health and help lose weight. No carbs or zero cholesterol, means a great diet. There are so many ‘healthy dietary habits’ that we all follow religiously. But do they really work? HT talks to nutritionists Kavita Devgan and Neha Arora, to bust a few food myths. Here’s what she says:

Salad dressing should be totally fat-free

Not true. Salad veggies are a good source of nutrients. But these are better absorbed with a little help from fat. No, don’t drown your veggies in oil or high-cheese or mayonnaise dressing. A drizzle of olive oil will do. Or mix some low-fat cheese, nuts or seeds with the greens.

A cholesterol-free label means healthy food

Zero cholesterol won’t help one bit if the food is rich in saturated fatty acids or trans fatty acids, which may raise blood cholesterol.

Pickles are not rich in calories

With the amount of oil (read calories) and salt used in pickles for preservation, you couldn’t be more wrong. So try a mint and coriander chutney with low salt instead.

Missing one meal a day will help you lose weight

Myth! Not only will your body crave more, leading to overeating later, your metabolism will slow down in a panic attack, to conserve the available energy. The result? A sluggish, exhausted body.

If you take a vitamin supplement in the morning you don’t need to worry about what you eat the rest of the day

Although vitamin supplements may provide all the vitamins you need each day, there are lots of other important nutrients you need to take. So it’s important to choose a healthy balanced diet.

Drink a glass of lukewarm water with a spoon of honey and lemon juice in it to lose fat

The truth is that most of the honey available in the market today is not pure and is high on sugar, which will have an adverse effect. Even if you manage to get pure honey, it’s not a good option in summer because it heats the body. Just lemon juice in a glass of warm water is better to flush out toxins.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 17:12 IST