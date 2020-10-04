e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Be true to your heart

Be true to your heart

With rising number of cases, timely medical care and invasive life saving procedures such as angioplasty and coronary artery bypass are known to save lives.

health Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:05 IST
Dr Naveen Bhamri
Dr Naveen Bhamri
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Dr Naveen Bhamri
Dr Naveen Bhamri(HTCS)
         

We just celebrated the birth anniversary of our beloved Bapu Mahatma Gandhi, and his teachings are invaluable to our life. One of the key things he shared is to follow the path of satya (truth). But are we truly following that? We must look inside and be true to our body and the organ that truly gives us the essence of living i.e. the heart. We have seen Covid-19 is most dangerous to people who have comorbidities such as heart diseases, diabetes, etc.

With rising number of cases, timely medical care and invasive life saving procedures such as angioplasty and coronary artery bypass are known to save lives. Patients who have angina that suddenly worsens, angioplasty and stent placement can restore blood flow to the oxygen-starved heart, easing the pain within 30 minutes — the average time for the procedure. Once the patients recover, they are able to exercise longer than before. In addition, the procedure
lowers their risk of death.

However, every heart disease requires a disease management plan. Cardiology has improved itself, with advent of latest techniques, and the best of stents are now available to improve the results. Invasive coronary angiography is the standard technique since the past four decades. Although it has stood the test of time, many shortcomings also have been uncovered. It is an eye ball evaluation of artery by an examiner. A lesion which may be significant, requiring treatment in terms of stent implantation to one cardiologist, may be insignificant, requiring only medical therapy to another. This becomes a source of immense confusion for the patient’s mind. Newer technologies like FFR help in evaluating the right lesions (point of disease), as functional assessment is more necessary than quantitative assessment by angiography only. This technique help remove dilemma from minds of doctors and patients. It is not always necessary that all patients having coronary artery disease have
to be treated by angioplasty or bypass surgery, sometimes management through medicines alone is sufficient.

Even one of the trials also suggested that patients with stable heart disease might do equally well with medicines only. Medicines include blood thinning medications, cholesterol lowering medications, and medicines to normalise the heart rate.

It is extremely important, if you are a heart patient, that you discuss the possible treatment options with your cardiologist, best suited to your clinical condition. Besides, an active and healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet is equally important to reduce your risk of heart diseases and evade the need for angioplasty.

The author of this article is Dr Naveen Bhamri, HOD and director - Cardiac Sciences,
Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

(Disclaimer: This initiative is undertaken in the public interest. The information is only suggestive for patient education and shall not be considered as a substitute for doctor’s advice or recommendations. Please consult your doctor for more information.)
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
tags
top news
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
IPL 2020, Live: Pressure on David Warner as asking rate climbs
IPL 2020, Live: Pressure on David Warner as asking rate climbs
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
400 to 500 million Covid vaccine doses by July 2021: All you need to know
400 to 500 million Covid vaccine doses by July 2021: All you need to know
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In