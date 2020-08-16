e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Covid-19, Cold, Flu or Allergy: Know the symptoms

Covid-19, Cold, Flu or Allergy: Know the symptoms

In the midst of a pandemic, any fevers, aches, and pains can be scary. Do you have the virus? Should you be getting tested? Here’s a look at symptoms, causes and how to tell what’s what.

health Updated: Aug 16, 2020 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Covid-19, flu, and cold are contagious respiratory illnesses caused by different viruses.
Covid-19, flu, and cold are contagious respiratory illnesses caused by different viruses.
         

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, any fevers, aches, and pains can be scary. Do you have the virus? Should you be getting tested? Here’s a look at symptoms, causes and how to tell what’s what: 

IT IS HARD TRYING TO TELL THEM APART

Fever, fatigue, aches, and pains mark Covid-19, flu, respiratory allergies, and the common cold, which makes it near-impossible to figure out when to get tested for Sars-CoV-2.

Covid-19, flu, and cold are contagious respiratory illnesses caused by different viruses. The Sars-CoV-2 virus causes Covid-19, flu is caused by influenza viruses such as A/H1N1, A/H3N2, B/Colorado, and B/Phuket, among others, and the common cold symptoms are caused by more than 200 known viruses, including some coronaviruses.

Allergies are triggered by hypersensitivity to allergens in the environment, such as pollen, dust, fungi ould.

SIMILARITIES

Covid-19, the flu and the common cold are self-limiting diseases that usually last for one (cold) to two weeks.

Covid-19, the flu and cold can spread with close contact, mainly from infected droplets released into the air when infected people cough, sneeze, or speak. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of others nearby or be inhaled.

Covid-19 and the flu may lead to hospitalization and death from complications, which can include respiratory failure, sepsis, cardiac arrest.

A severe allergic reaction may cause death from anaphylactic shock.

A common cold can cause complications like ear infection, sinusitis, strep throat, and croup, among others.

The risk in all four is highest in older adults, people with certain underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women.

DIFFERENCES

Children and young people are at higher risk of severe illness and complications from the flu, but Covid-19 raises the risk of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

Adults with Covid-19 may have additional complications, such as the formation of blood clots in the veins and arteries of the lungs, heart, legs, or brain.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS: HOW THEY STACK UP

 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Pranab Mukherjee responding well to treatment, son says ‘he will be back soon’
Pranab Mukherjee responding well to treatment, son says ‘he will be back soon’
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In