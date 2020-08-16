Covid-19, Cold, Flu or Allergy: Know the symptoms

health

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, any fevers, aches, and pains can be scary. Do you have the virus? Should you be getting tested? Here’s a look at symptoms, causes and how to tell what’s what:

IT IS HARD TRYING TO TELL THEM APART

Fever, fatigue, aches, and pains mark Covid-19, flu, respiratory allergies, and the common cold, which makes it near-impossible to figure out when to get tested for Sars-CoV-2.

Covid-19, flu, and cold are contagious respiratory illnesses caused by different viruses. The Sars-CoV-2 virus causes Covid-19, flu is caused by influenza viruses such as A/H1N1, A/H3N2, B/Colorado, and B/Phuket, among others, and the common cold symptoms are caused by more than 200 known viruses, including some coronaviruses.

Allergies are triggered by hypersensitivity to allergens in the environment, such as pollen, dust, fungi ould.

SIMILARITIES

Covid-19, the flu and the common cold are self-limiting diseases that usually last for one (cold) to two weeks.

Covid-19, the flu and cold can spread with close contact, mainly from infected droplets released into the air when infected people cough, sneeze, or speak. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of others nearby or be inhaled.

Covid-19 and the flu may lead to hospitalization and death from complications, which can include respiratory failure, sepsis, cardiac arrest.

A severe allergic reaction may cause death from anaphylactic shock.

A common cold can cause complications like ear infection, sinusitis, strep throat, and croup, among others.

The risk in all four is highest in older adults, people with certain underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women.

DIFFERENCES

Children and young people are at higher risk of severe illness and complications from the flu, but Covid-19 raises the risk of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

Adults with Covid-19 may have additional complications, such as the formation of blood clots in the veins and arteries of the lungs, heart, legs, or brain.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS: HOW THEY STACK UP

