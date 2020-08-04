e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Covid-19: Some survivors suffer psychiatric disorders, says Italian study

Covid-19: Some survivors suffer psychiatric disorders, says Italian study

The psychiatric consequences of Covid-19 can be caused both by the immune response to the virus itself and by psychological stress factors such as stigma, social isolation and worries about infecting others, the study said.

health Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Milan
The study shows that women in particular suffered the most from anxiety and depression, despite the lower severity of the infection. (Representational Image)
The study shows that women in particular suffered the most from anxiety and depression, despite the lower severity of the infection. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
         

Covid-19 survivors suffer higher rates of psychiatric disorders including post-traumatic stress (PTSD), anxiety, insomnia and depression, according to a study conducted by San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Monday.

The survey showed that more than half of the 402 patients monitored after being treated for the virus experienced at least one of these disorders in proportion to the severity of the inflammation during the disease.

The patients - 265 men and 137 women - were examined at a one-month follow-up after hospital treatment.

“It was immediately clear that the inflammation caused by the disease could also have repercussions at the psychiatric level,” said professor Francesco Benedetti, group leader of the Research Unit in Psychiatry and Clinical Psychobiology at San Raffaele, in a statement.

The report was published on Monday in the scientific journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity.

Based on clinical interviews and self-assessment questionnaires, physicians found PTSD in 28% of cases, depression in 31%, anxiety in 42% of patients and insomnia in 40%, and finally obsessive-compulsive symptoms in 20%.

The study shows that women in particular suffered the most from anxiety and depression, despite the lower severity of the infection, the statement said.

“We hypothesise that this may be due to the different functioning of the immune system,” said Professor Benedetti.

Finally, less serious psychiatric repercussions have been found in hospitalised patients than in outpatients.

The psychiatric consequences of Covid-19 can be caused both by the immune response to the virus itself and by psychological stress factors such as stigma, social isolation and worries about infecting others, it said.

The results will underscore growing concerns about potential debilitating health complications for survivors of the disease.

Earlier this month, scientists warned of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage in people who have had the disease.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case
‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case
Rain pounds Mumbai, people told to stay indoors, trains stopped
Rain pounds Mumbai, people told to stay indoors, trains stopped
As Rajasthan cabinet works from hotel, politics of transfers goes on unabated
As Rajasthan cabinet works from hotel, politics of transfers goes on unabated
US doing ‘very well’, India has ‘tremendous problem’: Trump on Covid-19
US doing ‘very well’, India has ‘tremendous problem’: Trump on Covid-19
‘Sushant was murdered, Maha govt saving someone’: Narayan Rane
‘Sushant was murdered, Maha govt saving someone’: Narayan Rane
Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event
Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In