Don’t let sinus become the pain in your nose. Try these 4 yoga poses for instant relief

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 09:56 IST

Only those who have dealt with sinus know the pain and trouble, when they get an attack. You can’t breathe, your chest becomes all heavy, and life becomes such a struggle. Pills and sprays are what you survive on. But have you ever wondered how life would be, if you found a natural way out to deal with this respiratory disorder?

Yoga is something you can totally turn to, when sinus is attacking you left, right, and centre. Although yoga might not be the ultimate cure for sinusitis, it can help you get instant relief.

Sinus is a common ailment during monsoon and winter. Your sinuses or the sinus cavities get inflamed in this condition. When it comes to chronic sinusitis, it can be caused by allergies, infection, growths in the sinuses (nasal polyps) or swelling of the lining of your sinuses.

Some of its symptoms include congestion that causes difficulty breathing through your nose, nasal obstruction, pain and swelling around your eyes, cheeks, nose or forehead. It can also cause cough, headache, fever, and sore throat.

Painkillers and antibiotics are also given to treat the condition, but they come with their own share of side effects. That’s why we recommend yoga for instant relief.

“Yoga can be done gently to help white blood cell production, increase blood circulation, and give you a little bit of an endorphin boost. Certain yoga asanas ease breathing during sinusitis by opening the air passage of the nose,” shares yoga guru, Grand Master Akshar.

HERE ARE FOUR YOGA POSES THAT HE RECOMMENDS TO GET RELIEF FROM SINUSITIS, ASAP

1. COBRA POSE (BHUJANGASANA)

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders. Keep your feet together, with toes on the ground. Inhale completely (purak), hold your breath (kumbakh) and then lift your head, shoulders and torso up at a 30 degree angle.

Ensure that your navel remains on the floor, your shoulders are broad and head slightly raised upwards. Give pressure on your toes. Do you know, giving pressure on your toes can activate the sun (right) and moon (left) channels, which are connected to your lower back? Hold the posture for 10 seconds. Slowly bring your torso down and then exhale breath.

2. USTRASANA

Kneel on the yoga mat and place your hands on the hips. Simultaneously, arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight. Do not strain or flex your neck but keep it in a neutral position. Stay in this posture for a couple of breaths. Breathe out and slowly come back to the initial pose. Withdraw your hands and bring them back to your hips as you straighten up.

Pranayama Techniques

3. KAPAL BHATI

In Sanskrit, ‘kapal’ means skull and ‘bhati’ means ‘shining/illuminating’. Therefore, this kapalbhati pranayam is also known as skull shining breathing technique.

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as sukhasan, ardhapadmasan or padmasana). Straighten your back and close your eyes. Place your palms on your knees facing up (in prapthi mudra). Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath.

You can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm , and lungs by compressing it. Inhalation should happen automatically, while you decompress your stomach.

4. BHASTRIKA PRANAYAMA

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as sukhasan, ardhapadmasan or padmasana) . Straighten your back and close your eyes. Place your palms on your knees facing up (in prapthi mudra). Inhale and fill your lungs with air. Now, exhale as if you are emptying your lungs. Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale

HOW LONG SHOULD YOU PRACTICE THESE POSES FOR?

You may begin by practicing these breathing techniques for five minutes a day, and gradually increase it with time.

“One of the biggest benefits you can get from yoga is that it can stretch your lungs and increase its capacity to take in oxygen. Yoga also encourages your body to produce adrenaline, which helps your blood vessels contract. Contracted blood vessels may help reduce the inflammation and swelling that causes a sinus infection. Some of the other ways to prevent the condition of sinusitis is through immunization, by avoiding smoking, and washing your hands frequently,” he concludes.

So ladies, practice these expert-approved poses, and give that sinus attack a big blow.

