From gut health to fighting diabetes, here are 8 reasons why you should include dates in your diet

The best time to relish food is undoubtedly winter. It’s not just because of the dipping temperature, but also the variety of healthy and nutritious food that’s on offer. Whether it’s veggies, nuts, or fruits, we’re all spoilt for choice. One such delish winter food is dates, and we love it more than anything else!

Dates are one of the most nutritious winter fruits. Also, when the temperature is cold as hell, then dates warm your body, and keep you cozy.

When it comes to nutrition, dates always hit the right spot. Dates contain several vitamins and minerals, in addition to fibre and antioxidants. To be exact, they have carbs, fibre, protein, potassium, magnesium, copper, manganese, iron, and vitamin B6. And if you’re hungry, then dates are one of the healthiest snacks you can nosh on, during winter.

In fact, renowned dietician, Dr Aashima Chopra from Paras Hospitals, Panchkula calls out dates as THE food when it comes to overall health.

SHE LISTS DOWN EIGHT BENEFITS OF EATING DATES:

1. DATES HELP IN WEIGHT LOSS

It might be shocking but it’s true. According to Dr Chopra, if you eat 4-6 dates daily, then it will help with weight loss. You can have them along with a cup of black coffee in the morning, and then again in the evening with a cup of milk tea or green tea. They will keep you full and help you control your urge for junk food.

2. HELPS IN MAKING YOUR BONES STRONGER

“Dates keep us safe from the chilly weather, as they are filled with nutrients and proteins. They benefit our weak bones. Dates are rich in selenium, manganese, copper, and magnesium, and all of this helps you in keeping bones healthy, and helps to prevent you from conditions such as osteoporosis,” says Dr Chopra.

3. HELP YOU CONTROL SUGAR CRAVINGS

Interestingly, dates are highly recommended for fitness freaks, as they are full of natural sugar. Dates help to maintain your body weight by preventing silly sugar cravings during winter.

4. DATES HELPS IN RELIEVING STRESS

Dates contain vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, and B5, as well as A1 and C. If you consume a few dates every day, you will not need vitamin supplements. They also work as a quick snack to keep you active and stress-free.

5. IMPROVES DIGESTION

“By soaking a few dates in water for some time, and chewing them daily, your digestive system will improve. It has a high fibre content, which solves the problems of constipation and helps in better digestion of food,” recommends Dr Chopra.

6. DATES ARE GREAT FOR YOUR SKIN

Dates contain generous amounts of vitamin C and D, which helps to keep your skin smooth. Dates have a range of anti-ageing benefits that prevent the accumulation of melanin in the body.

7. HELPS IN MAINTAINING CHOLESTEROL LEVELS

Dates are free from cholesterol, and including them in smaller quantities in your daily diet can help you keep a check on cholesterol levels, thereby helping with weight loss.

8. HELPS IN FIGHTING DIABETES

“The fibre in dates are good for blood sugar control, as it slows digestion and helps prevent blood sugar levels from spiking too high after eating. Adding dates to plain yoghurt may be of benefit, when it comes to glycemic control in diabetic patients,” concludes Dr Chopra.

Convinced? We totally are! BRB, stocking up on dates right now.

