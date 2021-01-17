IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / India inoculates close to 225k in first two days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
A nurse draws a Covishield Covid-19 vaccine shot at an urban primary health centre in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
A nurse draws a Covishield Covid-19 vaccine shot at an urban primary health centre in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
health

India inoculates close to 225k in first two days of Covid-19 vaccination drive

  • Agnani said a total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till January 17 as per provisional reports, adding that 2,07,229 of them received the jabs on day one of the drive.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:28 PM IST

A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, out of which only 447 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on day two of the nationwide vaccination drive on Sunday.

Addressing a press briefing, the ministry's Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said out of the 447 adverse events following immunisation, only three required hospitalisation.

"Today being Sunday, only six states conducted vaccination drive and in 553 sessions a total of 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated," he said.

The six states where the vaccination drive was carried out on Sunday are Andhra Pradesh (308 sessions), Arunachal Pradesh (14 sessions), Karnataka (64 sessions), Kerala (one session), Manipur (one session) and Tamil Nadu (165 sessions), he said.

Agnani said a total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till January 17 as per provisional reports, adding that 2,07,229 of them received the jabs on day one of the drive.

The number of people vaccinated in the country on day one of the drive is the highest in the world. "It is higher than (the numbers in) the US, UK and France on day one," he said.

"A total of 447 AEFI have been reported on January 16 and 17, out of which only three required hospitalisation. Most of the AEFI reported so far are minor like fever, headache, nausea," he said.

Agnani said that of the three people hospitalised post vaccination, two have been discharged from the Northern Railway Hospital and AIIMS in Delhi and one is under observation in AIIMS Rishikesh and is doing fine.

Agnani said an adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) is any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunisation and it may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process.

Noting that only a few AEFI cases may require hospitalisation which are classified under serious AEFI, Agnani said protocols are in place for reporting, immediate case management at vaccination session site, transportation and hospitalisation and further care of such cases.

"Protocols are also in place for systematic investigation and causality assessment of serious AEFI (cases)," he said.

Agnani said a meeting was held with all states and union territories on Sunday to review the progress of the drive, identify bottlenecks and plan corrective actions.

Agnani said states and UTs were advised to plan COVID-19 vaccination sessions four days in a week to minimise disruption of routine health services and some states have already publicised their weekly vaccination days.

He said the vaccination drive will be carried out six days a week in Andhra Pradesh and five days a week in Mizoram.

The drive will be carried out four days a week in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

It will be carried out three days a week in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland and Odisha, and two days a week in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world's largest inoculation drive against COVID-19 on Saturday and said the two vaccines being deployed will ensure a "decisive victory" for India against the pandemic.

India has approved two vaccines -- Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India -- for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
This is particularly troubling as the novel coronavirus continues to rage across the world, triggering a concurrent mental health crisis as people deal with isolation, economic stressors, and uncertainty about the future. (Representative Image)(Pexels)
This is particularly troubling as the novel coronavirus continues to rage across the world, triggering a concurrent mental health crisis as people deal with isolation, economic stressors, and uncertainty about the future. (Representative Image)(Pexels)
health

Depression, stress could moderate viability of Covid-19 antibodies: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The report proposes that the equivalent might be valid for the new Covid-19 immunizations that are being developed and the beginning phases of worldwide distribution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India. (Reuters)
A healthcare worker receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India. (Reuters)
health

447 reported adverse effects after Covid-19 vaccination, 3 hospitalised: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • The health ministry also lauded vaccinators for ensuring that India inoculated more people compared to other countries on the first day of its vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists in the laboratory of deCODE Genetics in Reykjavik work to sequence every single positive sample from those taking Covid-19 tests to determine both its strain and origin, making Iceland one of the world leaders in sequencing SARS-CoV-2.(AFP)
Scientists in the laboratory of deCODE Genetics in Reykjavik work to sequence every single positive sample from those taking Covid-19 tests to determine both its strain and origin, making Iceland one of the world leaders in sequencing SARS-CoV-2.(AFP)
health

Iceland genetically sequences its every Covid-19 case reported

AFP, Reykjavik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • Iceland identified 463 separate variants -- which scientists call haplotypes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reddy requested people to refrain from asking questions regarding efficacy of the vaccines. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
Reddy requested people to refrain from asking questions regarding efficacy of the vaccines. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
health

Please don't question efficacy of locally-developed vaccine: Union min Reddy

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • “Vaccines have been approved only after testing. I say this confidently that the vaccines will benefit everyone,” Reddy said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This frontline response by the immune system is eventually aided by the production of antibodies, which target specific pathogens.(Twitter/hakkk1848)
This frontline response by the immune system is eventually aided by the production of antibodies, which target specific pathogens.(Twitter/hakkk1848)
health

Depression, stress may reduce efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, scientists say

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Depression, stress may reduce efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, scientists say
READ FULL STORY
Close
The analysis took place prior to the widespread dissemination of the new highly-transmissible variant VOC202012/01 and the PHE said that further work was underway in the laboratory to understand whether and to what extent antibodies also provide protection from this variant.(AFP Photo)
The analysis took place prior to the widespread dissemination of the new highly-transmissible variant VOC202012/01 and the PHE said that further work was underway in the laboratory to understand whether and to what extent antibodies also provide protection from this variant.(AFP Photo)
health

Past Covid-19 infection gives 5-month immunity, but risk exists: Report

PTI, London
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:06 PM IST
The Public Health England (PHE) analysis found that naturally acquired immunity as a result of past infections provide 83 per cent protection against reinfection, compared to people who have not had the disease before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Gabriel Gomez, 40, intubates a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient in the Covid-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, US.(REUTERS)
Dr Gabriel Gomez, 40, intubates a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient in the Covid-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, US.(REUTERS)
health

Covid-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction: Study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The research, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, tracked the incidence of delirium and coma in over 2,000 Covid-19 patients admitted before April 28, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students perform a street play to create awareness regarding Covid-19 in Gorakhpur. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Students perform a street play to create awareness regarding Covid-19 in Gorakhpur. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
health

India’s weekly Covid-19 case tally remains below 110,000 for 3rd week in a row

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • India managed to keep the weekly tally lower than 110,000 for three consecutive weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP