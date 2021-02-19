India second-fastest to complete 10 million Covid-19 vaccinations: Govt

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday India has administered the third-highest number of vaccines globally with 10.1 million doses of the anti-coronavirus disease (Covid-19) shot across the country. The data shared by the health ministry shows that India is behind only the United States and the United Kingdom in terms of the total number of vaccinations. While the US has completed 56.28 million vaccinations in 66 days and the UK has administered 16.5 million doses in 72 days, India has recorded 10.1 million vaccinations in 35 days.

“India has attained the third position globally in terms of Total Vaccination administered with over 10.1 million vaccine doses against #COVID19,” the health ministry tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the ministry also noted that it took India a little more than a month to complete 10 million Covid-19 vaccinations and said it is the second-fastest in the world. The US, fastest in the world to complete the same number of vaccinations, took 31 days to reach the milestone.

“India crosses a landmark milestone- More than 1 crore vaccine doses administered against #COVID19. India took 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of 1 crore vaccinations, the second-fastest in the world,” the ministry tweeted.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also congratulated the country on delivering 10 million Covid-19 vaccinations, hailing it as a major milestone. “1,01,88,007 #COVID19 vaccine doses administered! Congratulations India on crossing a major milestone!” the minister tweeted.

India had administered 10,188,007 Covid-19 vaccines as of 8am on Friday, according to the Union health ministry. “A total of 1,01,88,007 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,11,462 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include- 62,60,242 HCWs (1st dose), 6,10,899 HCWs (2nd dose), 33,16,866 FLWs (1st dose),” the ministry tweeted.

India reported 13,193 new Covid-19 cases and 97 fatalities, taking the overall tally to 10,963,394 and 156,111 deaths, on Friday.