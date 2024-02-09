 Kerala gears up for India's 1st genomics-based infectious diseases test - Hindustan Times
News / health / Kerala gears up for India's 1st genomics-based infectious diseases test

PTI |
Feb 09, 2024 02:00 PM IST

IIT-Bombay-based HaystackAnalytics and NIMS Medicity at Neyyattinkara here are collaborating to introduce 'infexnTM' -- the genomics test for diagnosing infectious diseases, the statement issued on Thursday said.

This partnership represents a significant breakthrough in the field of medicine aimed at detecting infectious diseases in Kerala, it said.

"This initiative marks a pivotal moment in the city’s diagnostic landscape, promising immaculate results and competent services by equipping the diagnostic center with genome sequencing technology to tackle infectious diseases effectively," the statement said.

The 'infexnTM' is a state-of-the-art targeted next generation sequencing test designed to detect any bacterial and/or fungal infection along with detection of relevant antimicrobial resistance genes, within 24 hours, it said.

The test is a kit-cum-software solution and can be performed within a hospital.

"Made in India, Made for the World, infexnTM is a go-to-test for infection detection. The 'infexn' report can be life-saving for patients with suspected infection.

"More importantly, it can empower the healthcare ecosystem with advanced definitive diagnostics to achieve tailored antibiotic usage," the statement said.

It further said that this pathbreaking initiative will also enable effective implementation of the national goal of championing antimicrobial stewardship which aligns with India’s commitment towards the fight against antimicrobial resistance in the G20 presidentship.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Aneesh Nair, Principal Scientist and Head, NIMS Centre for Genomic Medicine, NIMS Medicity, Kerala, was quoted as saying that this innovative approach "promises to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of infectious disease detection, marking a significant milestone in the healthcare sector".

"Our collaboration with HaystackAnalytics reflects our efforts to bring innovation and advanced technologies to the doorstep of Kerala,” he said.

Dr Mahua Dasgupta Kapoor, Director, Medical Affairs (Infectious Diseases), HaystackAnalytics, was quoted as saying that this state-of-the-art genomic testing solution "brings to the clinicians efficient and accurate diagnosis of infectious diseases, leading to targeted therapy and improved patient outcomes".

"We are excited to lead the way in this innovative journey of making genome sequencing based diagnostic solutions accurate, applicable, and accessible for masses," she said.

