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Mango Chicken Salad with Homemade Tropical Dressing: A Refreshing High-Protein Summer Fusion Lunch For Weight Loss

Make a refreshing mango chicken salad with homemade mango dressing, grilled chicken, avocado, greens and herbs for a healthy, protein-rich summer lunch anytime.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 04:01 pm IST
By Saborni Saha
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Mango chicken salad with homemade mango dressing is an easy yet filling lunch option that keeps you satiated for a long time. Summer calls for more and more mango dishes for a refreshing meal. What about trying chicken and mango together in a salad? Homemade mango dressing in this dish makes it a delicious option for keeping your lunch healthy and fulfilling.

Mango Chicken Salad(Freepik)

This refreshing salad can be your go-to for any fiber and protein-dense lunch option. The addition of yoghurt to the tender chicken breast also makes it a good option for your gut. Also, this easy-to-prepare recipe takes just 15 minutes to get ready. Fresh sweet mango slices, juicy and grilled chicken - these two ingredients have certain health benefits, including high amount of protein, fiber and good fats. Fresh mango contributes natural sweetness and vitamin C, mixed greens bring fibre and micronutrients, avocado adds creamy texture and healthy fats, and peppers deliver a crisp bite.

As the dressing uses blended mango instead of a heavy creamy base, the salad feels vibrant and comforting at the same time. Once the sweet, tangy and savoury flavours come together, this mango chicken salad can easily become an all-time favourite for sunny days and beyond, without demanding complicated preparation or time in the kitchen.

A Bright Mango Chicken Salad Recipe With Sweet, Tangy Layers

The following values are approximate and based on the supplied nutrition information. Actual values may vary according to ingredient brands, serving sizes and dressing portions.

NutrientApproximate Amount per ServingMain Sources in the Salad
Calories328 kcalChicken, mango, avocado, peanuts and olive oil
Protein29 gGrilled chicken and peanuts
Carbohydrates22 gMango, vegetables and sweet chilli sauce
Total fat15 gOlive oil, avocado, peanuts and chicken
Saturated fat2 gChicken, avocado and peanuts
Polyunsaturated fat7 gPeanuts and olive oil
Monounsaturated fat4 gOlive oil and avocado
Trans fat0.04 gTrace amounts from the complete ingredient combination
Cholesterol86 mgChicken breast
Fibre3 gMango, greens, bell pepper, onion and avocado
Sugar19 gMango and sweet chilli sauce
Sodium293 mgSalt, sweet chilli sauce and roasted salted peanuts
Potassium855 mgMango, avocado, greens, bell pepper and chicken
Calcium87 mgMixed greens, herbs and other vegetables
Iron1 mgChicken, greens, herbs and peanuts
Vitamin A2,134 IUMango, greens and red bell pepper
Vitamin C48 mgMango, lime juice and red bell pepper

Mango chicken salad with homemade mango dressing gives summer lunches a colourful upgrade without becoming complicated. Grilled chicken, mango, greens, avocado, herbs and peanuts create a balanced mix of protein, fibre, healthy fats and bright flavour.

 
healthy food healthy diet salad
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