National Ayurveda Day celebrated in Jaipur-based national institute

The National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur commemorated 6th National Ayurveda Day by hosting a two-day event to encourage the Ayurvedic principles of wellness and healing in alignment with the theme, ‘Ayurveda for Poshan’. The event started with Dhanwantri Poojan.

India is striving to become the global centre for traditional medicine and there is increasing collaboration between states and central government to make advancements in field of ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy (Ayush).

Speaking as the chief guest of the programme, Union minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal announced a corpus ₹260 crore for expanding the infrastructure of National Institute of Ayurveda's satellite centre at Panchkula in Himachal Pradesh.

“Ayurveda can play an important role in raising awareness among the public about the necessity and importance of leading a disease-free, healthy and long life, both physical and mental. The potential of Ayurveda in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and how it can contribute significantly to lower the burden of non-communicable diseases in India is immense," Sonowal said, adding that there is an urgent need to raise awareness about the strength of Ayurveda treatment as India has a rich resource for plant-based medicines along with a glorious ancient history of practicing Ayurveda.

“Considering the tremendous achievements of NIA, Ministry of Ayush has decided to expand the infrastructure of NIA at Panchkula and Rs. 260 crores have been released to NIA and it is hoped that NIA will glorify the practice of Ayurveda globally,” Sonowal further said.

Union minister of state for Ayush and women & child welfare Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai highlighted how the coronavirus disease (Covid1-19) pandemic laid emphasis on the importance of wellness and preventive care to live a healthy life.

“We need to focus showcasing the tremendous potential of Ayurveda to the world. Today, many first world countries are also looking up to Ayurveda for treatment and cure. The current generation should uphold the Ayurveda principle of diet to lead a disease-free, healthy lifestyle,” the minister said.

The Ayurveda Day celebrations are being held under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The theme this year is ‘Ayurveda for Poshan’.

ALSO READ | Ayurvedic formulations effective in managing post-Covid hyperglycaemia, finds study

Speaking on the theme of the event, Rajasthan’s minister for medical education, health and Indian systems of medicine Raghu Sharma said, “Ayurveda is integral to Rajasthan and it's culture. We have been practicing it for ages. This year's theme, Ayurveda for Poshan couldn't be more relevant to address the issue of malnutrition and sedentary lifestyle-induced non-communicable disease. The theme should resonate across the country to bring about a change in people's lives and for this we should strengthen the research in this field.”

Sharma said that the state government will extend help to National Institute of Ayurveda to build and strengthen capacities and resources and continue the path to make Rajasthan a global attraction in the field of Ayurveda.

The event saw the release of Ayurveda Swasthya Samiksha, a handbook containing daily routines; Ayurveda for Poshan, a booklet; NIA nutri-cookies suitable for children and adults; digitised versions of three rare publications — including the Charaka Samhita with Charaka-Nyasa commentary of Acharya Bhattar Harichandra & Charak-Panjika of Acharya Swamikumar; Charaka Samhita with Charaka Pradipika commentary written in the early 20th Century by Acharya Jyotish Chandra Saraswati and Chakradutta with Ratnaprabha of Nishchala Kar and Tattvachadrika.

Students of Ayurveda from as many as 15 countries attended the event that also saw a memorandum of understanding signed between Mahavir Jaipuriya Hospital and National Institute of Ayurveda for research in patient care.

In addition, a special manuscript website portal was launched along with short videos, CCRAS publications and films on the occasion.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, the secretary at the ministry of Ayush said the Centre of Excellences under Ayush has been doing pathbreaking work and outlined how the Jawaharlal Nehru University included Ayurveda a part of Biology its curriculum.

“We also witnessed the release of important documents and films. It is hoped that this event will benefit the public in maintaining their health and well-being. We are committed to our mission in establishing Ayurveda as one of the most reliable and effective form of treatments in treating non-communicable diseases as well,” Kotecha said.