New 'stenting' procedure helps 78-year-old from Maldives with fracture in vertebra walk again

Thiruvananthapuram, A team of doctors at a private hospital successfully treated osteoporotic fractures in a 78-year-old Maldivian patient using a new and advanced surgical technique similar to stenting procedure for cardiac cases. HT Image

Considering her age, comorbidities, and weakened bones, doctors opted for 'vertebral body stenting system' in which a small hole was drilled into the vertebral body under image guidance.

Doctors said the stenting procedure allowed them to avoid a major open surgery.

Dr Ranjith Unnikrishnan, Consultant Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon at KIMSHEALTH, Trivandrum, who led the treatment, stated that the patient had been enduring severe pain for an extended period due to this condition, without relief.

Abdominal pain prompted the patient to seek treatment in the Maldives and various hospitals outside India. However, she was treated for gastroenterological problems, the doctor said.

A detailed examination at the KIMSHEALTH revealed a fractured L1 vertebra and osteoporosis as the cause of the abdominal pain.

A special vertebral body stent was placed in the fractured L1 vertebra via the pedicle, a small opening at the back, and expanded using a balloon, similar to cardiac angioplasty, Unnikrishnan said.

The doctor further added that the vertebral body stenting is a relatively recent surgical procedure employed to treat osteoporotic spine fractures.

"Inserting a vertebral body stent at the fracture site, along with X-ray guidance, makes the procedure less invasive and minimises the risk of complications. Initially, the stent is placed in the affected area, improving stability and alignment of the spine. Then, the balloon inside the stent is inflated, filling the inner walls of the vertebra and creating a protective ring for the spine," Unnikrishnan said.

After the two-hour procedure, the patient got immediate relief of her pain and she could walk without support, the doctor said. She was also discharged the next day, he added.

Dr MI Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH, highlighted that the vertebral body stenting system represents a recent advancement in the field of spinal surgery.

Without this procedure, the patient would have had to undergo a major open surgery, including multiple screws, and cement in the vertebrae, Sahadulla said.

"This novel procedure enhances stability and alignment, protects the nerves, and offers a safe and effective solution for patients with spinal problems," he said.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 39 per cent of women over the age of 70 suffer from osteoporosis.

