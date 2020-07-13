e-paper
Home / Health / NGO to hold virtual conference on eye health for underprivileged

NGO to hold virtual conference on eye health for underprivileged

The India Vision Institute (IVI) is working to provide access to vision screening to the underprivileged across India and help prevent avoidable blindness among them.

health Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma
New Delhi
The IVI is a not-for-profit registered trust, focussed on supporting and promoting eye health awareness, research, education and technological development in Indian optometry. (Representational Image)
The IVI is a not-for-profit registered trust, focussed on supporting and promoting eye health awareness, research, education and technological development in Indian optometry. (Representational Image)
         

An NGO will hold a virtual international conference in October to address eye health-related concerns of the underprivileged who are “unable to get adequate eye care” amid the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers have said.

The India Vision Institute (IVI) is working to provide access to vision screening to the underprivileged across India and help prevent avoidable blindness among them.

“We will host a virtual international conference and trade fair ‘Eye Health in a Changing World’ from October 3-4,” an NGO official said.

Over 10 crore Indians need access to a pair of glasses but do not have it, the NGO claimed.

IVI’s CEO and conference chair Vinod Daniel said the conference is being held at a time when largely underserved and underprivileged communities are unable to get adequate eye care due to the pandemic. “The conference hopes to address these and other issues,” he said.

Daniel said the best eye care professionals in the world will participate in the conference to discuss strategies for access to vision screenings for people in need.

“Through our extensive work to provide access to vision care and free glasses to the needy across 18 states in India, including in Uttar Pradesh and Mizoram, IVI is attempting to make a difference. We work in partnerships with institutions and other NGOs, as well as complement the work of governments,” he added.

The IVI is a not-for-profit registered trust, focussed on supporting and promoting eye health awareness, research, education and technological development in Indian optometry to advance capacity in vision correction and prevention of eye disease and blindness.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

