Oxford University says Covid-19 patients experience symptoms months after contracting virus

Oxford University says Covid-19 patients experience symptoms months after contracting virus

The scientists also detected abnormalities in multiple organs and believe persistent inflammation may be a factor for Covid-19 survivors, the university said in a statement.

Scientists also detected abnormalities in multiple organs and believe persistent inflammation may be a factor for Covid-19 survivors
Britain’s Oxford University said on Monday initial findings from a study on the long term impact of Covid-19 has found that a large number of patients discharged from hospitals still experience symptoms of breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety and depression two to three months after contracting the virus.

The scientists also detected abnormalities in multiple organs and believe persistent inflammation may be a factor for Covid-19 survivors, the university said in a statement.

