Protein-Rich Bengali Dal Bhorta For Weight Loss And Simple Refreshing Low Calorie Meal In Summer

As the scorching heat of summer strikes in, finding a meal that is both light on the stomach and heavy on nutrition seems difficult. The summer special Bengali Dal Bhorta recipe emerges as a culinary saviour, offering a delightful treat for those who crave something high in protein without adding oily or too spicy curries. So, when it’s easy to digest yet energising, this traditional mashed lentil dish, rooted in the culinary history of Bengal and Bangladesh, provides exactly the same.

Dal Bhorta(Adobe Stock)

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Traditionally, this refreshing summer weight loss meal staple pairs exquisitely with steamed rice or the cooling fermented 'Panta Bhat'. The magic of Dal Bhorta is in its simplicity. You have minimal ingredients to create maximum flavour. Whether looking for a light and healthy protein lunch or a quick dinner, its smoky aroma from mustard oil and chillies ensures it becomes an all-time favorite.

Bengali Dal Bhorta: Why Is This High-Protein Side Dish the Ultimate Summer Superfood For Fitness Enthusiasts?

When it comes to refreshing summer-weight-loss meals, Masoor Dal Bhorta is a vegan soul food. Red lentils, known for their quick cooking time and high nutritious, are the main ingredient for this dish. In a typical Bengali household, this is the comfort food every Bengali craves. The process of making low-calorie mashed lentils involves boiling the dal until it is completely soft and the water has evaporated. You will get a thick, creamy base now to work on.

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{{^usCountry}} Red lentils are packed with polyphenols and essential amino acids. When you prepare this easy, nutritious dal bhorta, you are fueling your body with complex carbohydrates and plant-based protein that keeps your hunger pangs away for hours. Hence, no more mindless snacking and you shed pounds as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Red lentils are packed with polyphenols and essential amino acids. When you prepare this easy, nutritious dal bhorta, you are fueling your body with complex carbohydrates and plant-based protein that keeps your hunger pangs away for hours. Hence, no more mindless snacking and you shed pounds as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Using raw onions provides a sharp crunch and a dose of Vitamin C, while roasted garlic adds a deep, nutty flavour without the need for excessive fats. It is a light and healthy protein lunch that fits perfectly into a Mediterranean or plant-based diet plan, despite its South Asian origins. How To Prepare Healthy Dal Bhorta At Home With Simple Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using raw onions provides a sharp crunch and a dose of Vitamin C, while roasted garlic adds a deep, nutty flavour without the need for excessive fats. It is a light and healthy protein lunch that fits perfectly into a Mediterranean or plant-based diet plan, despite its South Asian origins. How To Prepare Healthy Dal Bhorta At Home With Simple Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

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In the heat of May or June, heavy meat dishes can lead to lethargy. The inclusion of turmeric adds anti-inflammatory properties, which is a bonus for overall wellness. Moreover, the mustard oil used in the preparation is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which are heart-healthy. Whether you are a busy professional looking for an easy, nutritious dal bhorta or someone on a strict caloric deficit, this dish satisfies the palate.

Quick Recipe Overview

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4 People

Calories: 276 kcal per serving

Nutrition: High Protein, High Fiber, Low Fat

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients You Need For Dal Bhorta

150 g masoor dal (red lentils)

3 medium onions (finely chopped)

10 cloves of garlic

2 dry red chillies

3 fresh green chillies

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp salt (or to taste)

3 tbsp raw mustard oil

Step-by-Step Recipe Guide

Begin by washing the red lentils 2-3 times under running water. Soaking them for 15 minutes is recommended to speed up boiling.

Place the dal in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add approximately ¾ cup of water (the water should be about half an inch above the lentils).

As the water begins to simmer, skim off any white froth from the top. Add ½ tsp salt and the turmeric powder.

Cook on medium flame until the dal is completely tender and all water has evaporated. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. The dal should be dry and mashable.

Heat 1 tbsp of mustard oil and fry the dry red chillies until crisp. Remove them. In the same oil, fry the garlic cloves until golden brown.

Add another tablespoon of oil and sauté the onions until they turn translucent and soft. For a different texture, one can use "Beresta" (deep-fried onions), but sautéed is healthier.

In a large bowl, crush the fried red chillies with salt. Add the fried garlic, sautéed onions, and a roasted green chilli for extra aroma.

Add the cooked dal to this spice mixture. Pour the remaining raw mustard oil over it.

Now you will have to use your hands. Mix all the elements thoroughly until the spices are evenly incorporated into the lentils.

Shape into small balls or serve as a mound alongside hot steamed rice or Panta Bhat.

Nutritional Profile of Bengali Dal Bhorta

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The following table provides a comprehensive look at the nutrients found in a typical serving of this healthy dal bhorta. Nutrient Category Amount per Serving (approx. 75g) Primary Sources Protein 11.4g Masoor dal (red lentils) Total Fat 11.1g Raw mustard oil, garlic Carbohydrates 34.1g Red lentils, onions Dietary Fiber 13.7g Lentils, garlic, onions Vitamin C 8.2mg Fresh green chillies, onions Iron (Mineral) 6.6mg Masoor dal (red lentils) Potassium (Mineral) 360mg Lentils, garlic Sodium (Mineral) 589mg Added salt Calcium (Mineral) 45mg Lentils, mustard oil Magnesium (Mineral) 55mg Red lentils, garlic Vitamin A 12% DV Turmeric powder, red chillies Folate (B9) 120mcg Masoor dal

5 Tips For A Healthier Dal Bhorta

Use a non-stick pan to sauté onions and garlic to reduce the amount of mustard oil needed without sacrificing the flavour.

Add finely chopped raw onions and coriander leaves at the end to increase fiber content and add a fresh crunch.

Swap regular table salt with Himalayan pink salt to add trace minerals. This will also reduce sodium-induced bloating.

Finely chop some blanched spinach or moringa leaves and mix them into the bhorta for an extra vitamin boost.

Dry roast the garlic and chillies on a tawa instead of oil-frying them to keep the calorie count even lower.

FAQs

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1. Is Masoor Dal Bhorta suitable for a weight loss diet plan? Yes, masoor dal is high in protein and fiber, which promotes fullness and reduces overall calorie intake throughout the day.

2. Can I prepare dal bhorta without mustard oil? While mustard oil provides the authentic flavour, you can use olive oil, though the traditional smoky taste will be different.

3. How long can I store Dal Bhorta?Dal bhorta is best consumed fresh, but it can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours in an airtight container.

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