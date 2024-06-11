Save The Heart Foundation (STHF) works to prevent cardiovascular diseases in India

Save The Heart Foundation was conceptualized in 2021 with a vision to work on preventing heart diseases and to reduce its mortality and morbidity. Save The Heart Foundation's AICS conference

Heart diseases continue to be the number one killer of human beings, despite continuous medical advances.

South Asia and the Indian subcontinent has one of the highest incidences of heart diseases in the world, with heart attacks occurring at much younger age as compared to western world.

“Although the existing treatment facilities for heart diseases are of very high standards in India, a lot more needs to be done on the prevention front, which essentially means controlling risk factors of cardiology diseases through public awareness , public education , educating healthcare professionals and emphasizing to modify state health policies focused on prevention of heart diseases,” said Dr.Sunil Modi, founder of STHF.

The Foundation aims at:

Providing continuous education to the public at large and to healthcare professionals focusing on control and prevention of risk factors of heart disease. Imparting the knowledge of latest updates and innovations to cardiologists and related healthcare professionals, thus promoting the best practices in the field of Cardiology. Conducting and participating in research in the field of heart diseases which directly impact health outcome and save human life.

The foundation is trying to achieve these objectives through public lectures, educating staff and students of Delhi university, symposiums in IMA (Indian Medical Association) conferences, conducting free cardiac checks in remote areas, and participating in various national CMEs (Continuing Medical Education).

The foundation has been organizing cardiology medical conferences for update of cardiac education under the name Advances of Cardiac Sciences (AICS) which helps in upgradation and continuous medical education for cardiology practitioners and physicians.

A full day educative cardiology symposium was conducted on June 1, 2024 under the banner of STHF- AICS 2024, witnessing the participation of over 150 delegates and 30 faculties from various cardiology centers of Delhi-NCR. It was co-sponsored by Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Sarvodaya Healthcare and Indian college of Cardiology Delhi–NCR branch.

The foundation hopes for more enthusiastic participation form medical professionals and general public to join them and help spend their aim for prevention of cardiovascular disease in India.

The foundation can be contacted on +91-9844917110 for further information and assistance.